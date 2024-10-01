Manchester United could look to replace Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks after a run of shocking results as Red Devils boss - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Brentford head coach Thomas Frank remains in the running to replace the Dutchman. United's 3-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur saw them go down without a whimper against the Lilywhites, leaving them 12th in the Premier League table and having scored just five goals in the league - with only recently-promoted Southampton boasting a worse tally.

It's way below the standards required at Old Trafford, especially for a club that contests the title of the most successful club in the land and with Ten Hag's results failing to improve, reports have suggested he could be on his way out. And that could open the door for Frank, with the Dane having done a superb job in the Premier League on a minimal budget compared to a 'Big Six' side.

Sources: Frank Could Be in Man Utd Job Running

The Dane has been superb in his spell at Brentford

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that whilst other managers such as former Juventus boss Max Allegri and ex-England manager Gareth Southgate are in the frame to replace Ten Hag, Frank is also in the running.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =16th Goals conceded 8 =9th Shots For Per Game 13.2 10th Shots Against Per Game 12.3 12th xG 10.46 10th

Frank - rumoured to be earning in the region of £5million per year at Brentford - was linked earlier in the summer alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel, though no move for any new manager occurred and Ten Hag remained for the start of the campaing, although he looks as though he could have run his race at Old Trafford.

The Brentford boss has done a superb job at keeping the Bees in the Premier League after guiding them from the Championship to the top-flight for the first time since 1947, initially joining in 2016 as their assistant coach at Griffin Park - and after winning promotion in 2021, they haven't looked back since under his guidance by comfortably staying up season-by-season

Improvement Under Frank Could Reignite United

The Red Devils could prosper with a manager of a lower reputation

A 13th-placed finish in their first campaign in the Premier League saw Brentford win seven of their final 11 games in the top-flight, and a ninth-placed finish the season after - including an incredible run of just two losses in 19 games from mid-October to April - saw them miss out on a first European run by just two points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Frank has won 118 of his 282 games in charge of Brentford

Frank has done an incredibly impressive job, and his pragmatic approach in which the Bees handle any situation is admirable, showing that he can adapt to any situation and get the best out of his team.

United would need to sack Ten Hag first, and Brentford would likely be very reluctant to see their head coach go - but with the Dane in the race, he could be just what United need. Three wins in eight games throughout the campaign is by no means ideal, and with Europa League fixtures coming up as well as a potential League Cup run, United are needing to turn their form around if they are to have any chance of silverware with the Premier League title quite evidently looking out of bounds at present given that they are just four points above the relegation zone.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-09-24.