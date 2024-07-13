Highlights Julian Alvarez wants to leave Manchester City, according to reports and has asking for a logical asking price to be set for potential buyers in Europe.

Interest from Premier League teams in need of a striker, including Chelsea, could be high.

Alvarez could also be a success elsewhere in Europe, with PSG seeking a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Julian Alvarez has reportedly asked to leave Manchester City after rejecting a new contract at the end of last season. According to reports by El Chiringuito, via The Sun, the Argentinian forward has shocked the English champions with his demands after only signing for the club in 2022.

He has also said to have demanded that City set a 'logical' asking price for potential buyers in Europe, which could see the prolific, World Cup-winning forward seek new pasture in the form of Premier League rivals, or further afield in France, Germany, or Spain.

There won't be any shortage of interest in Alvarez, with his 20 goal contributions in the Premier League last season making him a highly coveted asset to other top European clubs amid Pep Guardiola's reliance on Erling Haaland as the Cityzens' primary source of goals. Here are six teams that could massively benefit from adding him to their ranks.

Arsenal

Unrealistic given the clubs' rivalry but Arsenal need a no.9

Manchester City and Arsenal doing business together isn't improbable. Oleksander Zinchenko made the switch two summers ago, while Samir Nasri famously moved in the opposite direction in 2011. But given that the Gunners are Guardiola's closest rivals for Premier League glory in recent campaigns, any further prospective enterprises between the two are far less likely.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta is in desperate need of a new marksman, and should they somehow be able to force City's hand, Alvarez could be the perfect strike partner for Kai Havertz, who has improved drastically under his new manager but still needs reinforcements around him to ensure the north London side can get the best out of their forward line. 12 months ago, the feeling was that Declan Rice was the missing piece to the jigsaw puzzle, but Alvarez could sensationally prove that wrong this time around.

Chelsea

Money talks and the Blues have a lot of it

If there's one Premier League side you can bet on going big again this summer, it's Chelsea. And with the centre-forward position being listed at the top of their priorities, the news surrounding Alvarez couldn't have come with timing any more perfect. Just a year on from their Cole Palmer acquisition, the Blues could raid the blue half of Manchester again in order to find the player who will finish the clear-cut chances their 22-year-old Englishman has been putting on a silver platter for the misfiring Nicolas Jackson.

To solve the overreliance on Palmer throughout Chelsea's one-man wrecking machine trail to European qualification last term, and to also hope put an end to the no.9 curse that has seen the likes of Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku fail at Stamford Bridge, Alvarez might well excel in a leading role on the West End. Whether he accepts taking a step down from the Champions League, though, remains to be seen.

PSG

There is 'concrete interest' from the Parisian outfit

Before the latest news regarding Alvarez's pursuit of a new adventure, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT's Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs that PSG had concrete interest in signing the 24-year-old on CaughtOffside's debrief. With this in mind, the Ligue 1 champions are bound to knock on Man City's door slightly harder now.

Remedying the departure of Kylian Mbappe won't be an easy task for PSG, but Alvarez could do much to settle the nerves ahead of the new campaign. The Argentine's playing style is not too dissimilar to his French predecessor, with his quick, powerful runs forward likely a good reason the Luis Enrique-led side have monitored Alvarez over the last few months.

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is only getting older

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain the two true powerhouse clubs in the transfer market. If given the opportunity to ply their trade in Spain, a switch to either club is a mouth-watering prospect for any player, let alone an Argentinian who would love to replicate the success Lionel Messi once achieved in Catalonia.

Current frontman Robert Lewandowski is 35-years-old, which means his days playing at the top level are numbered, despite his status as one of world football's best strikers, and a natural replacement alongside the exciting skillset of Lamine Yamal could well be Alvarez. In some ways, given Barcelona's illustrious history of helping South Americans realise their dreams of a constant stream of glory, this destination makes the most sense.

Bayer Leverkusen

A big 'if' over whether the German champions can afford him

The best way to remain at the top is by investing in the squad and adding more firepower. This is something Bayer Leverkusen will look to do this summer after an unprecedented and unbeaten Bundesliga triumph last term suggests there's nowhere Xabi Alonso's side can improve.

However, by his own admission, Alonso would feel that there's plenty of room for growth after they missed out on the Europa League at the final hurdle with defeat to Atalanta, and after they were rumoured to be interested in Alvarez's signature during his River Plate years, there's no reason they won't look into him again this summer. Although, two glaring obstacles could be the Argentinian talisman's £70m valuation and the future of Victor Boniface.

Atletico Madrid

He fits Diego Simeone's high risk/high reward system

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have been ostensibly successful in their unique approach to the beautiful game, which consists of a strong defensive setup, complemented by an attacking lineup that necessitates cutting edge attackers who are trusted to make the most of their rare opportunities via counterattacks.

Needless to say, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann don't exactly achieve the fast transitions that Simeone has been looking for in recent years. But while the latter is still a vital component to the linkup play, a striker of Alvarez's speed and clinical finishing could get Colchoneros back on track to their glory days, as could a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Even though Alvarez averaged 64.4 minutes per game in all competitions last season, he scored 19 goals and grabbed 13 assists with 20 of those contributions coming in Premier League action. Meanwhile, he bagged four goals and one assist in five wins during the absence of Haaland to injury, with all of those proving decisive - which directly corrolates to the idea that he'd be a roaring success in Madrid, with Simeone having a penchant for a striker who can perform in the big moments of a tight affair.