Highlights A video has gone viral on X showing a 6ft 8 MMA heavyweight fighter taking on a 5ft 3 Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

Unsurprisingly, the fight didn't last long, not making it out of the first round, however, it didn't end how you'd expect.

Thanks to submission, it was the smaller guy who got the job done in rapid time.

In a clip that recently went viral on social media. A 5’3” Jiu-Jitsu black belt is seen defeating a 6’8” heavyweight MMA fighter. Not only that, but the fight was over within the first round. The match-up between the two was even titled as David versus Goliath.

Early on in the round, the bigger of the two fighters, Roger Dalet, was backed up into the corner. He tried to use his raw strength to lift his opponent, Raymison Bruno, but had no success. The fight may have been a mismatch in size, but it was a bigger mismatch in skill and technique. Bruno managed to get his opponent on the ground before his opponent could lift him off of it, and from there the smaller fighter seemed in control. Then, with about one minute and 44 seconds left in the first round, Dalet was forced to tap out and the bout was stopped, with Bruno coming away as the comfortable winner via submission.

The clip went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Many of the comments pointed towards the fact that if you have the MMA skills, the size of the opponent doesn’t matter. One user responded to the clip: "Jiu-Jitsu is the great equalizer." In fact, the entire context of the fight was to experiment with how much of a difference the size of the two fighters makes when they go up against each other.

Dogfight Wild Tournament

The event was organised by ‘DWT- Dogfight Wild Tournament’, a YouTube channel with 266,000 subscribers. That channel is run by Spanish YouTuber Jordi Wild, whose personal channel ‘El Rincon de Giorgio’, has 11.9 million subscribers. The full fight originally took place last year and was uploaded to the DWT YouTube channel in February 2023. That video has over 1.5m views, but the short clip uploaded to X on the 17th of July already has 12 million views. The stream of the entire event took place on Jordi Wild’s personal YouTube channel, and that stream has 5.6m views.

DWT hosts many crazy fights and different concepts. They have had two fighters against one, and even three on one match-ups. One of the craziest contests on the channel was when MMA fighter Cesar Alonso took on five fighters, one at a time. So, when he defeated one fighter, his next opponent entered. Alonso was successful in beating his five opponents, who did not look like they were too well-trained in MMA. Alonso’s match-up took place earlier this year, in February, at the second DWT event. That whole event was also streamed on Wild’s personal YouTube channel and has 5m views on the platform.

The David vs Goliath match-up that went viral on X was from the first event hosted by DWT and was the second full fight uploaded to the DWT channel. As seen in the video, there is a decent live crowd watching the contest, and the same can be said for all the other fights hosted by DWT that took place that night.

Related Top 10 Athletes of 21st Century Named A list of the best athletes of the 21st century as voted for by over 70,000 fans.

Multiple videos on the YouTube channel have already hit several million views. These experiment-style fighting events being organised by Wild are clearly popular, so don’t be surprised if more are put together each year.