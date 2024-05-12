Highlights Manchester United's squad struggles have prevented them from achieving success with Erik ten Hag at the helm.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have agreed to make the 2023/24 season Ten Hag's last after a string of poor performances.

Ten Hag's inability to win trophies and retain leads has put his future in question among players and fans.

Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, in particular, are currently in purgatory. Fundamentally, it’s only their squad availability issues – which stem from a long list of injuries – that is preventing them from being tipped over the edge.

After a tumultuous April and start to May, it’s now got to the point where players of the club are under the impression that new face Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have come to the agreement that 2023/24 will be Ten Hag’s last season in the hotseat. In the wake of the news, here are a total of six games during his tutelage – comprised of five losses and one victory – that would have contributed towards his sacking.

Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United

Carabao Cup, 1 November 2023

Ten Hag had the perfect opportunity to defend his side’s status as Carabao Cup winners back in November 2023 against their 2022/23 final opponents, Newcastle United. A heavily rotated Magpies side made easy work of the Red Devils, however, in a 3-0 victory – one that compounded the Dutchman’s suitability to do what any Manchester United chief should strive to do: win trophies.

This loss kick-started the extended loss of faith in the ex-Ajax man after Miguel Almiron’s 28th-minute strike and Lewis Hall’s goal in the 36th minute dampened the mood at Old Trafford. The reality that Joe Willock had made it 3-0 on the hour mark was not a surprise for the home fans, who had become acclimatised to underwhelming performances.

Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United

Champions League, 8 November 2023

A third-placed Premier League finish in his inaugural term at the helm promised Champions League football at Old Trafford, but it all quickly came crashing down. A duo of wins against Copenhagen – both home and away – would’ve bolstered their chances of remaining in the competition. But just a week after their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle, the Danish giants managed to squeeze a four-goal haul past a struggling Andre Onana.

The Manchester-based outfit looked to be swanning to an easy victory in Denmark as Rasmus Hojlund struck a brace before the 30-minute mark, but Marcus Rashford’s red card flipped the contest on its head. Youngster Roony Bardhji eventually inflicted the damaging blow, but Copenhagen managed to embarrass the 13-time Premier League champions.

Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth

Premier League, 9 December 2023

Manchester United were subject to one of their most disheartening losses before the turn of the year. South coast outfit Bournemouth, under the watchful eye of Andoni Iraola, had begun to find their feet following some early season struggles – just in time for their trip to Old Trafford in December.

The red-hot Dominic Solanke opened the proceedings early on and any inkling of Manchester United proving themselves as a well-drilled unit went out the window after Philip Billing nodded home at the far post to make it 2-0. Home fans began to trickle out of Old Trafford as Marcos Senesi’s strike compiled more misery on the club’s hopes of turning it around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United, in 2023/24, have set a new record for the most defeats in a single Premier League season in their history, which is currently 13.

Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United

Premier League, 4 April 2024

Manchester United relinquishing leads has become all-too commonplace during this campaign – and nothing underlines that more notably than their 4-3 defeat to a then-struggling Chelsea outfit. The Red Devils found themselves two goals down within the first two minutes but completed a comeback of their own with a 67th-minute Alejandro Garnacho goal the icing on the cake.

A Cole Palmer-inspired added time performance, which included two goals to complete his hat-trick, saw Stamford Bridge roar with delight. Ten Hag’s players, former Blues ace Mason Mount in particular, were once again perplexed. The Dutchman’s inability to retain leads has been one of his many downfalls since his appointment.

Coventry City 3-3 Manchester United (2-4 on pens)

FA Cup, 21 April 2024

Despite (albeit eventually) walking out of Wembley as victors, Ten Hag’s men made what could – and potentially should – have been a seamless day at the office an absolute scrap. After racing into a 3-0 lead against Championship outfit Coventry City, the FA Cup semi-final was taken to extra-time and, subsequently, penalties.

An architect of their own downfall, the side from M16 quickly lost control of the game in regulation, shipping three goals in the second half. They even conceded a disallowed fourth to take it to a shootout. Despite securing passage into the final, Ten Hag’s lack of direction and belief in his players was questioned from there on out.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United

Premier League, 6 May 2024

The latest thrashing under Ten Hag’s tutelage came at Selhurst Park. From minute one to 90, the men in white never looked to be in any sort of control, managing just two shots on target throughout. Manchester United-linked Michael Olise ran riot as Crystal Palace finished the affair four goals to the good – and even worse, the Londoners hardly broke a sweat while doing so.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro took the brunt of the criticism on the back of his horror show in the heart of the back line, but none of his colleagues did themselves any favours with the summer transfer window on the horizon. Ten Hag’s tactical nous, despite the host of injuries, was questioned among Old Trafford circles.