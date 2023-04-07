Liverpool could be forced to take on Arsenal without key duo Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota amid injury concerns, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled for form at times this season and Jones believes Salah and Jota's absence will be "worrying" for the Reds.

Liverpool injury news - Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota

According to Anfield Talk, neither Salah or Jota were present for Liverpool in their most recent training session ahead of the weekend clash against Arsenal.

It's claimed the pair missed Thursday's session, with concerns surrounding their health ahead of Sunday's clash starting to grow.

Bad timing for Liverpool, who enter the final quarter of the season chasing an unlikely finish inside the Premier League top four.

The Reds start the weekend a whopping 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with just 10 games of the campaign left to play.

What's more, both Salah and Jota had shown moments of magic in recent weeks, most notably when the pair combined for the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

While Liverpool may have gone on to lose 4-1, Salah and Jota, who are valued at £61 million and £49 million respectively, are key members of Klopp's side and would represent a major blow for the German manager, should they be unavailable for Sunday's match.

What has Dean Jones said about Salah and Jota's injuries?

When quizzed about their potential absence, journalist Jones admitted it would pose considerable concerns for Klopp and Co.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "It's definitely worrying news ahead of that game. Liverpool just have to keep going here as they can't let any more details side-track them from trying to make the top four however unlikely that seems right now.

"Looking ahead at this game, obviously they've still got memories of beating United 7-0 at home recently, so there's that to motivate the Anfield crowd, which will be rocking.

"They’ve certainly got a chance here to have a say in the title race. Their home form is good, but even with all that I doubt many Liverpool fans are actually looking forward to this game. I think they'd definitely be fearing the worst.”

How have Salah and Jota been performing this season?

In what has unquestionably been a poor season for Liverpool, the performances of talisman Salah have at least yielded some positive moments for the Reds.

As per WhoScored's rankings, Salah has been Liverpool's best performer this season, notching up a rating of 7.54 in the Premier League.

Across his 41 appearances in all competitions, Salah boasts an impressive 34 G/A contributions, 23 of which are goals (Transfermarkt).

However, as for Jota, his season has been very stop-start, with a calf injury having ruled him out for the majority of the season.

Despite the constant injury woes, Jota has managed 18 appearances across all competitions but is yet to score a goal for Liverpool (Transfermarkt).