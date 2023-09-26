Highlights The NFC South, including the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons, have a great chance to reach the playoffs in 2023 due to their easy schedules and improved rosters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by rookie QB Kenny Pickett, showed promise in the second half of the 2022 season and could be a threat in the AFC if their young stars continue to grow.

The Detroit Lions have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs after fixing their weak secondary and finishing strong in 2022, aided by a strong offense and a relatively easy schedule in the NFC North.

Every NFL team starts the new season with one goal in mind: to play for a shot at the Super Bowl. But every year more than half of the league (18 out of 32 clubs) misses out on the postseason. According to Yahoo Sports, from 2012-2022, an average of about six teams make the playoffs every year that didn't qualify the year prior. Here, we take a look at six teams that have put themselves in a position to reach the big dance in 2023 after missing out in 2022.

The Entire NFC South (Saints, Panthers, Falcons)

The 8-9 Buccaneers, led by the greatest player in NFL history, were NFC South champions in 2022. Tampa was then steamrolled 31-14 by the Cowboys at home in the Wild Card round, and Tom Brady retired, leaving the division wide open once again.

With Baker Mayfield at the helm, it is hardly a certainty that the Bucs can match their win total of 2022, let alone stave off the Saints, Panthers, or Falcons. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Saints (1st), Falcons (2nd) and Panthers (4th) have three of the easiest schedules in the league, and all three clubs showed flashes of an upward trajectory in 2022.

The Saints’ inconsistencies at quarterback should be solved by the arrival of Derek Carr. Meanwhile, a youth movement on the defense’s front seven could lead to some early season hiccups, but the layout of the roster lacks any clear holes, and with four of their first five games coming against non-playoff teams, New Orleans has a chance to find its footing early on.

The return of running back Alvin Kamara after Week 3 will also be a boon for the Saints, as will the continued development of second-year wideout Chris Olave, who has impressed in the first month of the 2023 campaign. While Carr did go down with what seemed like a major injury in Week 3, tests came back negative on his shoulder and the veteran is not expected to miss an extended period.

Read more: New Orleans Saints: How they’ve gotten off to their best start in a decade

The Panthers, led by first-overall pick Bryce Young, had an offseason focused on insulating their young star with veteran talent. Carolina's additions of Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Miles Sanders, and Hayden Hurst to the list of offensive weapons for their rookie quarterback has Panthers fans believing.

After winning just one of their first six games in 2022, Carolina finished the season by winning six of their last 11 and seriously threatening for the division crown. The Panthers are on the rise, but a playoff spot hinges on Young’s ability to catch onto NFL defenses early in the campaign and avoid injuries like the one that kept him out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons were one of the league’s most active teams in free agency in 2023, particularly on the defensive side. The additions of strong veterans in Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell, and David Onyemata has a Falcons defense that was ranked 27th in 2022 in a spot where they could rise to respectability.

But it’s Atlanta’s offensive weapons that give them the best chance at tearing up the NFC South. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, and rookie phenom Bijan Robinson have Falcons fans drooling at the prospect of an unstoppable offensive unit. Whether or not second-year pivot Desmond Ridder can hold off backup Tyler Heinecke is yet to be seen, but at the very least, Atlanta’s offense should provide fantasy players with some thrilling moments.

Pittsburgh Steelers

A down year only by the Steelers’ lofty standards, 2022 was a season of bumps and bruises for Pittsburgh’s developing core. While Mike Tomlin’s unbelievable streak of 16-consecutive .500-or-better seasons stayed secure (9-8), the Steelers missed the playoffs for the third time in five seasons, and they remain winless in the postseason over the last six years.

Having said that, Pittsburgh, with rookie QB Kenny Pickett at the helm, won 7 of its final 9 games and set expectations for 2023 much higher than anyone would have imagined during the first half of 2022. Minor replacements for Cameron Sutton and Chase Claypool (Patrick Peterson and Allen Robinson III) and a strong draft class (featuring Steelers legend Joey Porter’s son Joey Jr.) show that the Steelers are staying steady and remain high on their youth movement featuring Pickett, Najee Harris, and George Pickens.

Playing in a division with a loaded Bengals team, a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens team, and the new-look Browns, puts the Steelers in a tougher spot than other clubs on this list, but if Tomlin can keep his young stars on the rise and the T.J. Watt defense can continue wreaking havoc, Pittsburgh could be a threat in the AFC yet again.

Detroit Lions

Everyone’s favorite upstart bunch has a legitimate chance to end their six-season playoff drought in 2023. Dan Campbell and co. went to work during the spring and summer, fixing (or so they hope) the club’s most glaring weakness: the secondary. Adding veterans Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Emmanuel Mosley should help stabilize the league’s third-worst passing defense from 2022.

Despite finishing dead last in team defense in 2022, the pesky Lions managed to win 8 of their final 10 games and finish just one game out of the playoffs. Jared Goff had his best season since 2018, and with a stellar offensive line and a list of weapons including Amon-Ra St. Brown, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, last year's fourth-ranked offense should be ready to continue where they left off in 2022.

Playing in the relatively wide-open NFC North, and with a pretty easy schedule (11th-easiest in the league according to Sharp Football Analysis) the Lions have a real shot to crack the NFC’s playoff picture in 2023.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers. Dalvin Cook. Mecole Hardman. Allen Lazard. It’s hard to remember a more dramatic change to one offense in the history of the NFL. And while many “super teams” have failed, the Jets, who already boasted the NFL’s fourth-best defense in 2022, seem primed to make a run to the postseason.

Adding one of the all-time great quarterbacks into a locker room loaded with talent of all ages, only to see him suffer a season-ending injury is arguably the most Jets that the Jets have ever Jets'd. You could argue that this roster was New York's best shot at a postseason berth for the first time since 2010, and now that could be dead in the water.

After all, playing in a division with one of the Super Bowl favorites (the Bills), another team rising rapidly with a strong offseason in the books (the Dolphins), and a team with the greatest coach the game has seen (the Patriots), makes things a little bit dicier, but if all goes according to plan on the defensive side of the ball, (as they expect it to), that could be enough to catapult Big Green into the postseason even with the erratic Zach Wilson under center.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 6 playoff teams that won't make it in 2023, including the Bills?