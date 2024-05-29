Highlights Pep Guardiola may leave Man City amidst financial fair play controversies, potentially changing the squad dynamic significantly.

He's not the only figure who might leave the Etihad in the future, though.

Don't be too surprised if these six stars leave City before the boss.

If losing the FA Cup final to Manchester United wasn't enough, it has been reported throughout the week that yet more heartbreak could be thrust upon Manchester City fans as Pep Guardiola is expected to leave the club at the end of next season.

The legendary manager has been in charge at the Etihad since 2016 and has guided them to multiple domestic honours and the club's first-ever Champions League during a historic treble season. However, the Daily Mail have suggested that the Spaniard is ready to walk out at the end of his contract amidst City's controversies with financial fair play.

Not only could the head honcho be ready to depart, but don't be too surprised if some of the club's major stars have already jumped ship by the time that day comes. From defensive stalwarts to creative superstars, the makeup of the Manchester City squad as we know could completely change should these six names wave goodbye.

Ederson

The Brazilian is a three-time Golden Glove winner

In the week leading up to the cup final, the football world was rocked when it was revealed that City's number one could be the first big name to leave the club this summer. Ederson has been imperious since the moment he stepped foot in the North-West of England, with his ability on the ball kick-starting a revolution in how goalkeepers are expected to play with the ball.

At just 30 years old, speculation indicates that the financial allure of the Saudi Pro League could prove to be too tempting for the former Benfica shot-stopper, perhaps leading to a promotion for Stefan Ortega moving forward.

Kalvin Phillips

The midfielder had a woeful loan spell at West Ham last campaign

To say things haven't worked out for Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City would be an understatement. He joined the club having been a hero at Leeds United, but immediately found himself cast aside, with Guardiola going as far as to call him out for being overweight. The Englishman struggled to get a run in the team and when he did, he failed to take his opportunities.

Things didn't go much better when he was loaned to West Ham, where he again found himself being dropped after some terrible performances. With reports spreading that Everton could turn to Phillips following a firesale of their current squad, the writing appears to be on the wall for the 28-year-old.

Kyle Walker

The 33-year-old signed a new deal just last summer

The Cityzen's skipper may be about to complete a shock u-turn less than a year after signing a contract extension at the club. With time against him, many people believed that Walker may have been on his way out last summer, with Bayern Munich said to have held a strong interest in the full-back. Instead, the former Tottenham man stayed, leading to one of the best contract renewal videos ever created.

What a difference a year makes, with the Daily Mail suggesting that more interest from the Middle East could see the England international cut-ties with the Premier League champions, which could also signal the end of his international career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri and Phil Foden were the only two outfield players to play more Premier League minutes for Manchester City last season than Kyle Walker (2767).

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese star has been linked with a move away previously

The Bernardo Silva transfer saga is one that has been a feature of transfer windows gone by. As talented as Silva is, it seems as though every summer he appears more and more likely to leave Manchester City, with Barcelona being one destination that the Portugal international had previously pushed for.

With his contract expiring in 2026, we could be set for another year of rumour and innuendo regarding what the future holds for the former Monaco star. This time, though, his departure could actually come to fruition. French giants PSG are the latest party to hold an interest, with Silva perhaps being seen as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe.

Jack Grealish

The tricky winger has struggled with injury of late

When Jack Grealish became the first Englishman to be bought for £100m, fans and neutrals alike expected the former Aston Villa captain to tear things up under Guardiola's mentoring. Whilst he's had some bright moments, many of the things that made Grealish an eye-catching talent have slowly disappeared, making him just another number at the Etihad.

There has been plenty of discussion between coach and player, with the former reportedly growing frustrated with the latter's poor displays. With Tottenham and Bayern Munich sniffing around, Guardiola may be about to show his ruthless side and wash his hands with Grealish in a cut-price deal.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian magician has just one year left on his contract

Surely not, right? Don't be so certain. Everyone is expendable at some point. Even Kevin De Bruyne. Injuries meant that the world-class midfielder missed over 50% of Premier League games last season. When he was fit, though, he was unstoppable, managing 14 goal contributions in just 18 games.

With such fantastic numbers, why would someone want to get rid of such a talent? Well, the aforementioned injury record is beginning to cause concern. De Bruyne has suffered from at least 6 fitness issues since 2023, which doesn't make him the most reliable. He is also 33 next month meaning that his time at the top is dwindling. Most importantly, his contract is up in 2025, putting the club at risk of losing him on a free.

De Bruyne was hauled off early into the second half of the FA Cup final, perhaps an indication that his importance at City is beginning to wane. If that is the case, then it would be better to cash in on the former Chelsea outcast now than let him walk this time next year.

