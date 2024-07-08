Highlights Nate Diaz: Most wanted trilogy fight, Diaz submitted McGregor in 2016.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was supposed to make his return to the Octagon on the 29th of June versus Michael Chandler. That bout was canceled after McGregor was forced to pull out of the bout with a broken toe. Since then fans have wondered if and when McGregor will fight again and if Chandler will still be the man standing across from him.

Realistically, Chandler is the right opponent. He deserves the fight since he's waited so long for it and it would be pretty bad if it ended up being anyone else other than Chandler. But we also know how this sport works and time waits for no man. When it's finally time for McGregor to return, there's a chance it won't be Chandler. McGregor could pull rank and pick someone else, the UFC might see a bigger opportunity or Chandler could have moved on. Whatever the reason, here are six possible opponents for McGregor's return ... if Chandler is out of the picture.

1. Nate Diaz

MMA Record: 22-13-0

Most people want to see the trilogy fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz. We know this fight is slowly fading away the more that time passes and it's the best option of all the six men listed here. Diaz was the first man to defeat McGregor in the UFC when he submitted him in 2016. Their rematch was one of the best fights in UFC history and ended in a majority decision for McGregor. We need one more fight to settle the score. Diaz has already left the door open for a return to the UFC and UFC president Dana White seemed open to it as well.

"I 100% guarantee I'm going to fight Conor McGregor again," Diaz said.

2. Jorge Masvidal

MMA Record: 35-17-0

A fight with Jorge Masvidal is probably one of the more unlikely ones on this list, but still something to be discussed. Masvidal retired from MMA not that long ago but he still remains active in boxing. I wouldn't be shocked if he comes back out of retirement of the right fight. McGregor is that right fight. The two have had some back-and-forth on social media so the rivalry makes sense. It's also a fresh opponent for McGregor, not a rematch. A lot of wild things would need to happen before this match was made but with McGregor ... anything is possible.

3. Dustin Poirier

MMA Record: 30-9-0 (1 NC)

This one makes the most sense but is the least exciting, in my opinion. Dustin Poirier has fought McGregor three times already. A fourth fight between the two isn't really needed, in my opinion. Poirier won two of the three, fairly decisively and there's not a whole lot of thought that the outcome would be different. The only upside to this fight would be allowing Poirier a huge payday to end his career, which he wholeheartedly deserves.

4. Jake Paul

MMA Record: 0-0-0

A fight with Jake Paul would be massive, as ridiculous as it would be. We've been waiting ages for Paul to fight in MMA like he promised and what bigger of a debut could he have than versus McGregor? The biggest hiccup is the UFC. I don't see White eager to sign Paul to fight in the UFC and even less eager to let McGregor fight anywhere else. Stranger things have happened though. Never as never.

5. Islam Makhachev

MMA Record: 26-1-0

Another fresh option for McGregor would be UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This would be closest McGregor could get to a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the build up to this fight would be epic. It would have to involve the title and could easily sell more than McGregor vs. Chandler would. The UFC might not be all the eager to put McGregor and Nurmagomedov's teams together again after the disaster when they fought last. But no one could deny the match-up is top level.

6. Max Holloway

MMA Record: 26-7-0

The BMF champion Max Holloway would make a great option if Chandler were not available. It would give McGregor a title shot without jumping the line or holding up a division and it would settle an old rivalry. The pair initially fought in 2013, at the start of both of their UFC careers. McGregor won that fight via decision but a lot has changed since then and a rematch actually does make a lot of sense.