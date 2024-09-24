At UFC 306, Sean O’Malley was dominated by Merab Dvalishvili and lost his UFC bantamweight title which he had held since August 2023.

If O’Malley was successful at UFC 306, his next move would be clear and that would be to defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov but now those plans are out of the window and that assignment may instead go to the new champion, Dvalishvili.

For O’Malley fans, it would have been bittersweet seeing him lose his title, however, stylistically, Nurmagomedov is not a good fight for him and could most likely have gone similarly to how his fight against Dvalishvili went. Now that he is without a title, several exciting fights against top contenders in the bantamweight division are possible, and they are all realistic and could potentially be in the pipeline for him next.

It is not just fights in the UFC or in MMA which could be on the table for O'Malley next either. A huge crossover fight against a very famous, elite-level boxer has potential as well.

Devin Haney

Haney and O'Malley went back and forth on social media yesterday

Away from the UFC, one potential shock fight which seems like it could be in the pipeline for Sean O'Malley is a huge crossover fight against boxing world champion, Devin Haney. Haney last fought against Ryan Garcia in April in a bout which he originally lost,but due to Garcia failing a drugs test, the fight has now been overturned to a no-contest.

O'Malley has not shied away from social media confrontations with boxing superstars in the past and has had regular back and forths with the likes of Haney, Garcia and even Gervonta Davis in the past before. However, the current beef O'Malley finds himself in with Haney seems like a real one rather than a ploy to get some clicks. In a brand-new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O'Malley went after Haney, who mocked him online following his loss at UFC 306 to Merab Dvalishvili.

O'Malley laid down a $1m offer to Haney to fight him in either MMA rules or with no rules. Haney quickly responded to the former UFC champion in a post on X.

Despite Haney poking fun at O'Malley's $1m offer, him pitching a boxing fight so they can have a "shot at making real money," shows that he realises there is money to be made in a fight between themselves. As we know, historically, Dana White has been massively against letting his fighters go and pursue other ventures while under UFC contract, but for a fight this big, could White make a special exception?

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen made a post to Instagram following UFC 306 teasing himself vs Sean O’Malley next

The most realistic option for Sean O’Malley next is to face No.4-ranked bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen. O’Malley vs Sandhagen is a fight which many fans have wanted to see for a while now, and it is quite incredible that they haven’t already crossed paths given how long they have both been at the very top of the UFC’s 135lb division.

Sandhagen posted after O’Malley’s loss at UFC 306, teasing a potential future fight between them, saying “O’Malley, time to give the people what they want.”

Stylistically, with both men being such technical and creative strikers, the fight could be extremely exciting and it is definitely a bout the UFC should and probably will consider booking next.

Henry Cejudo

O’Malley and Cejudo have been going back and forth with each other for several years

Probably the most heated possible match-up for Sean O’Malley next is former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo. The two bantamweight top contenders have been going back and forth with each other for several years now both on social media and in person but they are yet to fight, the reason being mainly due to Cejudo’s inactivity and injuries.

This is another very realistic fight which the UFC could put together as Cejudo, just days removed from O’Malley’s loss, was already publicly campaigning for a fight against him and has even revealed that if he does not get given the fight against the former bantamweight champion he will make the move back down to the flyweight division.

Cejudo said the following on his show which is co-hosted by former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, Pound 4 Pound.

With Cejudo planting an extra seed in the rivalry and the two having legitimate bad blood, it could be a huge missed opportunity if the UFC does not make this fight whilst Cejudo is still competing.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo is on the cusp of a bantamweight title shot following his move up from flyweight

Since making the move up to bantamweight after dominating the UFC flyweight division, Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo has shown that he has the potential and skills to become a champion in two separate weight divisions. Since moving up to 135, the Brazilian has already secured wins over former champion, Cody Garbrandt, Rob Font and the man Sean O’Malley made the first defence of his UFC bantamweight title against, Marlon Vera.

Despite Merab Dvalishvili doing his best at campaigning to fight Figueiredo next, the UFC’s minds seem made up on Umar Nurmagomedov getting the shot which leaves ‘Deus Da Guerra’ without a fight. Figueiredo vs O’Malley makes complete sense for all parties involved. It makes sense for the UFC who would be booking an exciting, marquee matchup and it would make sense for both fighters as a win would get both of them closer to a title shot.

O’Malley’s slick and flashy style up against the sheer power and force which Figueiredo carries despite being just 5’5 would be a compelling watch.

Jose Aldo

The Brazilian legend is making another run for the UFC bantamweight title following his return fight at UFC 301

The UFC’s bantamweight division is arguably the most exciting division in the UFC right now and the division has had some extra firepower added to it as former UFC featherweight champion, Brazilian legend, Jose Aldo, is now back in the fold after an almost two-year hiatus from the sport.

Aldo returned to the UFC at 301 in his home country of Brazil and made easy work of rising bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez which showed everyone that despite being 38 years old, Aldo has what it takes to still compete at an elite level. Despite his fight at UFC 301 seemingly being a retirement fight, Aldo recently signed a brand-new contract with the UFC and is set to return against Mario Bautista at UFC 307.

Styles make fights and O’Malley vs Aldo may be the very best stylistic matchup on this entire list. Aldo is one of the best strikers in UFC history and has a tonne of name value so fans would get behind the fight and a win for either man would be huge.

Mario Bautista

Bautista is on a tear in the bantamweight division and has a huge fight lined up against Jose Aldo

The final potential opponent for Sean O’Malley is arguably the hottest upcoming prospect in the UFC’s bantamweight division, Mario Bautista. Bautista, who is currently on a six-fight winning streak with three of those coming via submission finish, is set for the biggest test of his career against Jose Aldo.

If Bautista is successful, he will find himself on the cusp or maybe even in the top five of the bantamweight division, which could see him have some huge fights on the horizon, one of those potentially being against O’Malley. A win is far from guaranteed for Bautista against Jose Aldo but if he is successful, the UFC may be forced into giving him a top star in the division like ‘Suga.’