Highlights Kylian Mbappe's departure from PSG opens up the possibility for Premier League players to step into his shoes at the French club.

Players such as Marcus Rashford, Luis Diaz, and Gabriel Martinelli should be considered as potential replacements for Mbappe.

To fill Mbappe's void will not be easy as the chosen player will have big shoes to fill in terms of goals and impact on the team.

Kylian Mbappe has announced that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2023/24 season after spending seven years in the French capital. The forward is expected to join Real Madrid in one of the biggest free transfers in world football.

His contributions to the Ligue 1 outfit have been staggering as Mbappe has transformed from one of the most promising players on the planet to perhaps the best footballer in the game. He has scored over 250 goals for the club, with 43 of those strikes coming in his final season at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe is the highest goalscorer in Paris Saint-Germain's history, with 255 goals to his name.

That said, it won't be an easy task to replace the 2018 World Cup winner, but below is a list of six Premier League players that could be on the French club's radar when looking at players to fill the massive void left by his departure.

Related How Real Madrid Could Line Up if They Sign Kylian Mbappe With Kylian Mbappe he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the Real Madrid target could form a key part of the Spanish side's squad next season.

6 Premier League Players That Could Replace Kylian Mbappe Player Club Marcus Rashford Manchester United Luis Diaz Liverpool Alexander Isak Newcastle United Darwin Nunez Liverpool Heung-min Son Tottenham Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford's struggles in the 2023/24 season have been well-documented with the English forward being under scrutiny from all angles. However, the 26-year-old enjoyed his best goalscoring campaign just 12 months ago.

Football moves quickly and the 30 goals the winger netted in the 2022/23 season have almost been forgotten. A rejuvenated Rashford could be a different beast completely in the right environment with the team built around him. As is the case with Mbappe, the England international is comfortable playing both on the left flank and through the middle of a three-man attack. He posted on social media detailing his frustration at the constant abuse he has received in recent times and a move to a new country could benefit his football greatly.

Related Marcus Rashford's Tweet Shows It's Time He Left Manchester United Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said "enough is enough" as he responded to criticism he has faced this season.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool

PSG have been linked with a move for Liverpool's starting left-winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been one of the Reds' standout performers in 2024 with his quick feet and incredible determination catching the eye of the Parisien giants.

With Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure and Michael Edwards' return to Liverpool, it's yet to be seen which players are certain to still be at the club when the 2024/25 campaign kicks off. At 27 years old, the energetic wide player could be a casualty as he would likely fetch a sizeable fee. The downside to Diaz coming in as Mbappe's replacement is his lack of output in comparison to the French ace, as he's only managed 13 goals in all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

There are set to be many clubs in the mix to sign Newcastle's Swedish talisman, Alexander Isak, in the summer transfer window. The striker has been in clinical form as he's notched 20 Premier League goals in 28 appearances in the current season.

Isak is also slightly younger than Mbappe, meaning he has time on his side. Not only a handful through the middle, the 24-year-old is just as versatile as both Mbappe and Rashford as he has played on the left wing too. The former Real Sociedad man is ready to be the main man at a top European club and complications to his contract with the Magpies' failure to qualify for the Champions League could mean a move may be on the cards.

Related Premier League Player of the Season Nominees Ranked Phil Fode, Declan Rice and Erling Haaland are among the eight Premier League Player of the Season nominees.

Heung-min Son

Tottenham

Heung-min Son is an outside shout as Mbappe's successor at Parc des Princes due to his advancing age, but the Soth Korea international is arguably the most refined and talented man on this list. The Spurs superstar may be running out of time to compete at an elite level at 31 years of age.

His adaptation to playing as a centre-forward under Ange Postecoglou could make the two-footed forward a viable option to fill in both holes left in the PSG squad by the Real Madrid-bound French attacker. Son has over 20 goal contributions in the 2023/24 Premier League season and his output would likely increase further in Ligue 1.

Related 10 Best Wingers in World Football [Ranked] From Mohamed Salah to Bukayo Saka, GIVEMESPORT have ranked world football's best wingers.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool

Reuters

While Mbappe has been an ice-cold finisher in front of goal during his time in Paris, the same can't exactly be said about Liverpool's Darwin Nunez. The Uruguay international has been very hit-and-miss during his opening two seasons at Anfield and his future has been thrown into doubt with Klopp's exit on the horizon. The German manager is said to have been the main driving force behind his move to the club in 2022.

Similarly to other names on this list, Nunez can play on the left and through the middle, with his speed and power being two massive characteristics in his game. Should he be used as the main focal point of the side, his inefficiencies in the goalscoring department could improve with the 24-year-old still yet to hit his prime years.

Related Darwin Nunez's Instagram Activity Suggests Liverpool Exit Will Benefit All Darwin Nunez's latest social media activity indicates it could be the right time for Liverpool to part ways with the Uruguay international.

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

As unlikely as it is that Mikel Arteta would be willing to let Gabriel Martinelli leave the club, the Brazilian winger has been left out of the starting line-up for the Gunners' title run-in. This could cause the player to consider a move should he become the subject of an offer.

The move to PSG would allow Martinelli the chance to be the main man in a team, whereas he's unlikely to get this privilege in the current Arsenal side. The 22-year-old may be the most unlikely option on this list due to the extraordinary fee he would command, but the lure of winning trophies in France could be enough for him to seek a new challenge.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 12/05/2024)