Highlights Mohamed Salah will have to make a decision on his future in the upcoming summer transfer window with his contract set to expire in 2025.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving the club, it may be the right time for the Egyptian winger to follow his manager out the door.

Future transfer business Liverpool hope to do under Michael Edwards could be boosted by any transfer fee received for Salah.

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season with the 31-year-old's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025. The Egyptian will go down as one of the club's greatest-ever players as well as one of the finest goalscorers the Premier League has seen.

However, with his current manager set to leave the club and positions high up in the club being re-structured, it could now be time for the legendary figure to move on to pursue a new challenge. There are various reasons why Salah may be well-advised to call it a day on Merseyside at the end of the campaign, although it would likely be hard news to take for his adoring supporters.

That said, we've decided to take a look at six potential reasons the Liverpool ace could be better served moving on in the summer of 2024, for his sake and the club's. View those reasons below.

1 Last Chance at a Huge Contract

A move could come with a wage increase at 31

By the start of the 2024/25 season, Salah will be 32. This is generally considered an age where players begin to head on a downward trajectory physically and, as a result, their technical ability tends to suffer. The winger is still in phenomenal shape for a player in his 30s, but this could still be a sign to top clubs looking to secure his signature that their money may be spent better elsewhere.

Saudi Pro League clubs are unlikely to be put off by the age of Salah as players in their late 30s such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema joined teams in the division in the past 18 months. Despite his incredible condition, it could be the final chance for the player to earn one last lucrative contract before seeing out his career.

2 Liverpool Risk Losing Him For Free in 2025

His current deal is in its final 18 months

As previously mentioned, the most likely destination for the Egypt international is the Middle East. This is due to the strong links that surfaced between Salah and Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023. His former teammate Fabinho plays for the club and could always play a part in convincing his ex-colleague to make the move.

With Saudi clubs being less fazed by player ages, a huge transfer fee could be put on the table. Liverpool would likely be willing to listen to offers despite the wide player being one of the stars at the club. His contract is set to expire in June 2025, meaning if they don't cash in on him this summer, the Reds risk losing Salah on a free transfer 12 months later.

3 Going Out as a Hero

Salah could leave while at the top

Some players fall foul of holding onto their beloved club for too long. This sees those players decline in physicality and ability in front of the supporters' eyes and their overall legacy can be tarnished as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 210 goals to his name so far.

If Salah were to bow out of the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season, he would be leaving Anfield as a legend and will be remembered as one of the greatest wingers to have graced the division. Should he stay and fail to live up to his exceptionally high standards, his stock could drop in the eyes of many fans.

4 A Fresh Start For the Club

A new manager marks the beginning of a new era

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he would be departing the club at the end of the season, bringing his era to an end at the club. The German's reign has been hugely benefitted by the brilliance of Salah over the years. The player and manager have won the Premier League and Champions League together, as well as several domestic cups.

While it would be a hard pill to swallow for Liverpool fans to lose both iconic figures at the same time, it could be a fitting end to the two men's time at Anfield. When supporters look back on this period, Salah and Klopp will be two of the first names they think of. Michael Edwards returned to the club to take control of the football operations and a new direction may be taken under his guidance.

5 Free up Money For New Signings

Salah is the highest earner at Anfield

With the homecoming of Edwards, the new man in charge of the transfer business at the club will be planning for life after Salah, whether that comes this summer or the next. Johan Bakayoko and Michael Olise are among the players thought to be in contention to replace the winger in the future.

A healthy transfer fee could be re-invested into the playing squad in key areas such as right-wing and defensive midfield. Not only that, but his hefty wages would also be cleared from the club's bill and this could also contribute towards incoming signings. By leaving, Salah could help shape the future of the club positively.

6 Recent Poor Run of Form

The Egyptian has struggled to reach his usual standard

After enjoying another wonderful start to a Premier League season, the Egyptian has seen a significant drop-off in his form since an injury he suffered while representing his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the calendar year.

The usually clinical forward has scored just two goals in his past six league appearances at the time of writing. This included a late penalty to rescue a draw at Old Trafford and a winner against Brighton at Anfield. This proves he is still the man to step up on the big occasions, but fans aren't used to the underwhelming displays of late.

Mohamed Salah Statistics - 2023/24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 17 9 Europa League 9 5 4 FA Cup 1 1 0 EFL Cup 2 1 0

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 22/04/2024)