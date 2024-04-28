Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will create history when they finally meet in the ring next month in Saudi Arabia.

'The Gypsy King' will be looking to prove his doubters wrong after his disappointing display against Francis Ngannou.

In the build-up to the fight, the Englishman has shown off his incredible physique as he looks to become the undisputed champion.

Heavyweight history will finally be made as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet for the undisputed world titles next month.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia. Here, we take a look at six reasons why 'The Gypsy King' will beat the Ukrainian.

His Desire To Prove Doubters Wrong Following Ngannou Win

Many felt as if he lost the showdown with 'The Predator'

Eyebrows were raised following the Brit's performance against the former UFC heavyweight champion. He was left simply stunned by Ngannou who dropped him to the canvas but was narrowly beaten in Saudi Arabia.

The overwhelming favourite had it all to do in the later championship rounds in an astonishing sequence of events, and Ngannou continued to pile on the pressure in the late rounds as he edged closer and closer to securing one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. That said, Fury got the nod on the judges' scorecards to maintain his undefeated run.

With pundits and professionals in the boxing world writing off Fury following his display in Saudi Arabia, the 35-year-old will no doubt use the negative energy as motivation when he steps into the ring with Usyk. The fact that many are against him may ease a little bit of the pressure off him as he looks to secure the biggest win of his career in May.

A Happy Fury is a Dangerous Fury

He's looking sharp in training for the fight

There's an old saying that goes 'a happy fighter, is a dangerous fighter.' With Fury desperate to make a statement next month, he's ramped up training ahead of the epic showdown in the Middle East. A recent clip that he posted on Instagram showed him shadowboxing inside the ring, with his eyes firmly fixed on the imaginary opponent, practicing his footwork, jabs, and head movement.

The caption read: “3 weeks today guys, wish it was tonight!”, suggesting he is in high spirits ahead of his meeting with the Ukrainian. His movement and consistent use of the jab in the clip may suggest how he'll fight in the ring against Usyk. The video indicates that he'll be methodical and assertive in the ring.

Either way, he looks firmly focused on the task at hand ahead of his return to the ring. That could spell trouble for his opponent, as a fully motivated Fury can beat any heavyweight on the planet.

His One-Punch KO Power Is A Sight To Behold

It could be too much for Usyk

Fury has been involved in many iconic wars over the years. His three epic fights with Deontay Wilder immediately come to mind. The Brit won twice - with the first showdown ending in a controversial draw.

Notably, the two victories over 'The Bronze Bomber' ended by way of knockout. A natural heavyweight, he has 24 finishes to his name during his professional career so far. Since bringing SugarHill Steward to his team, Fury has clearly benefited from the trainer and has looked far more aggressive recently compared to previous years.

We're seeing Fury claim a lot more knockout wins - which has only helped boost his confidence ahead of the showcase with Usyk. As for the Ukrainian, he has only one finish since moving up to heavyweight. That came in his last fight against Daniel Dubois back in August.

Therefore, 'The Gypsy King's' power, ability to finish a fight with one punch and sheer aggression could be too much for Usyk when the pair finally meet.

The Tremendous Size Advantage Could Pay Dividends

Fury has always been an imposing figure

Fury has always been the most imposing fighter in the sport of boxing. The Englishman stands at 6'9'' and has a jaw-dropping 85-inch reach. There's no doubt he'll be looking to use this to his advantage in his next fight.

Should he wish, Fury can box smart behind the jab and make it difficult for the Ukrainian heavyweight to get near him with meaningful combinations of his own. He can also box on the front foot, be the aggressor and look to bombard Usyk with damaging blows.

The Brit's frightening figure has always been a difficult puzzle for his opponents to solve. While Usyk is familiar with facing bigger fighters at heavyweight, it's fair to say that Fury is a different ball game and could cause several problems against the 37-year-old.

Fury May Have To Box Dirty Against The Ukrainian

It wouldn't be the first time he's done this

One thing Fury does in fights is employ an odd headlock technique, especially in the pockets. It makes his opponents unable to land any significant shots as well as making them move their heads down towards the canvas. From this, 'The Gypsy King' can throw several powerful uppercuts.

Another thing fans have noticed is that he tends to lean his left shoulder on the shoulder of the opponent while tucking his head behind his opponent's head.

This then allows him to set up either a right hook or an uppercut. Given his incredible size, Fury may benefit from leaning in and putting all his weight on Usyk, making it difficult for the heavyweight in the clinch exchanges.

His Physique Before the Cancellation

He looked sharper than ever

The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after Fury suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. The incident occurred during a sparring session with boxer and former MMA fighter Argon Smakici, with the Croatian heavyweight seemingly catching Fury with his elbow.

Ahead of the original date, Fury looked to be in the shape of his life. While he's known for his more unconventional boxing figure, the Brit looked leaner than ever, flexing his muscles and physique on a social media post released by his team earlier this year.

Possessing a much more muscular figure that is usually associated with boxing, it showed just how seriously he was taking the fight with Usyk prior to the postponement.