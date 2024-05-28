Highlights Mike Tyson has experienced a medical scare just months before his comeback fight with Jake Paul.

Since the news broke, it's sparked concerns about whether or not the fight should go ahead in July.

Potential replacements for 'Iron Mike' include Tommy Fury, KSI and former UFC champion Anderson Silva

Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical scare just months before his comeback fight against social media sensation Jake Paul.

'Iron Mike' will take on the social media star on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson, who'll be 58 by the time the fight takes place, suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, according to In Touch magazine.

The former heavyweight world champion became nauseous and dizzy - which forced flight staff to ask passengers on board if there was a doctor to provide assistance. Since the news broke, it's sparked concerns about whether or not the fight should go ahead in July. Here, we take a look at six potential replacements for the American should he pull out of the showcase.

Tommy Fury

Paul has unfinished business with the Brit

Tommy Fury defeated Paul in Saudi Arabia last year thanks to a split decision via the judges’ scorecards after an intriguing battle played out in front of thousands of fans in the Middle East. 'The Problem Child' is keen to stage a rematch with the former Love Island star - but has claimed his rival 'fears' another meeting between the two fighters.

The American tweeted the following back in December: "Had a call with Tommy and his dad John about a month ago. It was clear their main concern was money and not about actually getting the fight done.

"After offering him the largest guarantee on the biggest stage he'd ever receive they have gone silent. I smell fear. Real fighting man would jump at the chance to make his biggest payday ever and actually live up to his claim that he's going to KO me."

Given how tight the first encounter was, a rematch between the pair makes sense. Fury hasn't fought since he defeated KSI back in October last year. There's no doubt that the Brit will be looking to settle the score once and for all against Paul should the opportunity arise.

KSI

It'd be one of the biggest fights in influencer boxing history

A fight between KSI and Paul is one that would certainly interest many hardcore fans. The Brit recently called for a clash with the American and the pair have been going back and forth over a potential fight since 2018.

The popular YouTuber called out Paul in the ring after he defeated fellow YouTuber Joe Weller. KSI ended up fighting Jake's brother Logan instead (twice).

The 30-year-old last stepped foot inside the boxing ring back in October, suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Tommy Fury in Manchester. While the loss to the Brit was the first of KSI's career, from a marketing point of view, a showdown with Paul still makes sense and will have fans chomping at the bit to witness the bout.

Anderson Silva

'The Spider' will be desperate for revenge against Paul

'The Problem Child' retained his unbeaten status back in October 2022 when he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in Arizona.

But the former Disney star did take some punishment from the former UFC middleweight champion, in what was possibly the toughest test during his short boxing career so far.

The Brazilian retired from the sport in 2020 but has gone on to have three boxing matches since. In his three boxing matches, Silva was successful in two against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Tito Ortiz, but was beaten in his most recent match against Paul - as aforementioned.

It was announced recently that Silva and Chael Sonnen will fight for a third time on the 15th of June. Providing 'The Spider' can come away from the bout unscathed and with a win, confidence will no doubt be at an all-time high and will be itching to avenge his loss to Paul.

Neeraj Goyat

The Indian boxer recently confronted Paul

A few days before his clash with Ryan Bourland earlier this year, footage of the former Disney star being pulled up on in a car park went viral online.

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat put his money where his mouth is and pulled up to Puerto Rico and stared down 'The Problem Child' face to face.

In a clip that has garnered millions of impressions, Goyat steps out of his car, seemingly located at where Jake Paul trains, and makes himself known, shouting: "I'm here, I'm in your country, I'm in your town."

Paul dismisses Goyat immediately by claiming he doesn't want to fight, with the Indian boxer returning fire by saying Jake Paul is "abusing the Indian language."

Paul, in his typical cocky bravado, asks Goyat if he "can't handle a little s*** talk, your feelings are hurt. Did I hurt your feelings?" Paul tells Goyat that he respects him for showing up "man to man" before the pair come to blows and the verbal confrontation turns physical.

Goyat boasts a record of 18-4, having made his debut in 2011, and with two of those losses coming during his first two years of boxing, he has had a pretty successful decade since. Most of his fights have been in or around Asia, with his fights typically taking place in India, Thailand, and China, but he has stemmed out into the western world of boxing, having fought in Canada and Mexico, with his Mexican fight ending in a loss to the 36-3 Jose Zepeda.

Yet to have his breakout moment, it might be that a potential Jake Paul and Neeraj Goyat fight down the line is finally the fight that he needs to break out into the boxing world.

Ryan Garcia

Many would be surprised if this happened

Following the recent news about Tyson, boxing star Ryan Garcia took the opportunity to insert himself into the conversation of replacing 'Iron Mike.'

The American is currently in hot water after his drugs test B-samples from his showdown with Devin Haney have reportedly also tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the American's B sample and A sample both tested positive for Ostarine - which is a banned substance, after tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Last month, Garcia shocked the world by knocking Haney down three times in their epic super-lightweight title fight in New York before going on to win by unanimous decision.

He recently said he'd be willing to step in for Tyson if need be. Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - the American uploaded a picture of his Instagram messages to Paul, which read: "If you down to fight. If Mike can't do it. Let me know I will fill in."

With everything that's going on with Garcia at the moment, as well as the major weight gap between 'King Ry' and Paul, it seems doubtful that this fight will happen.

Sakio Bika

The former boxing world champion is willing to step in

Former boxing world champion Sakio Bika has put himself forward as an alternate for Tyson and Paul's fight in July. The 45-year-old has not fought a professional contest since 2021 - when he defeated Sam Soliman.

Bika, who has a professional record of 35-7-3, recently told World Boxing News: “I can fight Jake Paul at any weight he wants. At the moment, I am staying in shape and ready if the right offer comes my way.

"I have reached the top of the sport, becoming a multiple-time world champion and winning the prestigious Contender series. I have nothing more to prove to anyone, but I would like to have one more big fight."

British boxing fans may be familiar with the name as he once challenged for Joe Calzaghe's world titles back in 2006 - but lost on points.

He added: "If someone like Jake or his brother would really like to test himself against a recent world champion, I am always ready to fight. Mike Tyson is an all-time great boxer; he was a hero of mine growing up, and even though he looks in great shape, he is almost 60 years of age! If Jake is serious about fighting a former champion, look for someone a lot younger or active within the last decade."