Highlights Day four of Euro 2024 delivered some incredible moments such as Romania's 3-0 win against Ukraine and Slovakia's victory against Belgium.

An England fan has gone viral for waking up inside an empty stadium after the Three Lions' win against Serbia.

France's win agaisnt Austria contained two key moments involving Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante.

Another day of Euro 2024 football is in the books and it's been a memorable one. There was a major upset as Slovakia beat Belgium, history was made in Romania's match against Belgium, and some truly cracking goals were scored as the tournament continues to heat up.

With all the intense drama, it's almost impossible to keep up with everything. As a result, there might have been some major talking points that some fans missed, and so here are the best of the bunch for you to catch up on.

One England Fan Had a Good Night's Sleep

He woke up at 4am in the Arena AufSchalke

International tournaments are a time for travelling fans to have an incredible time watching their country compete in a foreign nation. Scenes of supporters partying in Germany have been plastered all over social media since Euro 2024 got underway, and one England fan took things to a whole new extreme with a wild sleepover inside the Arena AufSchalke.

After watching the Three Lions beat Serbia 1-0 in FC Schalke's stadium, one fan woke up to find himself alone in the empty arena at 4am in the morning. Hilarious footage of the incident has been shared online and it has to be seen to truly be believed. It's hard to imagine he's ever woken up in a stranger place.

Slovakia Made History

Their win over Belgium was special for more reasons than one

Despite heading into their meeting with Belgium sitting 45 places below their opposition in the FIFA World Rankings, Slovakia did the unthinkable and beat Roberto Martinez's side 1-0. An early goal from Ivan Schranz was enough to seal the deal as Romelu Lukaku had two goals disallowed, the second of which came after the use of the 'snickometer'.

The win was important as it started Slovakia's Euro 2024 campaign with a crucial three points, but it was significant for other reasons too. Statistically, the victory was the biggest upset in the history of the European Championship. Comparing the two sides' world rankings, no team had ever beaten someone who was ranked so much higher than them. What a moment.

The Tricolorii pulled off a shock 3-0 win

Considering they've won just one game in the European Championships ever, no one really expected much from Romania heading into Euro 2024. Clearly, though, no one told them that as they absolutely demolished Ukraine 3-0 in a remarkable performance that shocked the world.

It was a superb game for Romania, and their commentators were clearly loving every single minute as footage of their coverage of each of the nation's goals has gone viral online for how passionate and incredible it is. It's not often you hear this sort of emotion and passion in football commentary, and it's clear just how big the win was for everyone involved with the country.

Gary Lineker Made Feelings Clear on Belgium's Handball Goal

Pundit didn't hold back with post on social media

While Slovakia's win over Belgium was incredible for the underdogs, it wasn't without its controversy as Lukaku's late equaliser was ruled out after it was determined that Lois Openda had handled the ball in the buildup to the goal. The decision looked harsh on replay, and while VAR expert Christina Unkel was on hand to explain why the call had been made, some still weren't happy about it, including Gary Lineker.

The BBC pundit wasted no time jumping onto social media to let his feelings on the decision be heard with a foul-mouthed post. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has never been afraid to speak his mind, and this was no different as he made sure to share that he thought it was the wrong call.

N'Golo Kante Proved He's Still Got It

The French star rolled back the years with a superb showing

There were a few eyebrows raised when N'Golo Kante was recalled to the France squad ahead of Euro 2024. The former Chelsea midfielder has been playing in Saudi Arabia for the last 12 months, and the general belief was that his best days were behind him. He quickly shut his doubters up, though, with a fantastic performance in his country's 1-0 win over Austria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: N'Golo Kante recorded two interceptions, three tackles and a clearance against Austria

He was here, there and everywhere for Didier Deschamps and his unbelievable showing was perfectly encapsulated with a tremendous defensive manoeuvre as he got back to deny an Austrian attack as they closed in on the French goal. At 33 years old, Kante still has plenty to offer his country.

Kylian Mbappe Picked Up a Freak Injury

The forward broke his nose in brutal fashion

Heading into France's match against Austria, Kylian Mbappe will have been hoping he could finally end his Euro drought and score his first-ever goal in the competition. He came close, missing a sitter, when he got one-on-one with Patrick Pentz, but that was as good as it got. In fact, it got pretty rough for the forward as he suffered a brutal nose injury late into the match.

The shot of Mbappe's freak injury looked horrific and he was forced out of the match minutes before things were brought to a close. The brand-new Real Madrid man will likely don a face mask throughout the rest of the tournament to protect his nose, and considering how bad the injury looks, no one will blame him.