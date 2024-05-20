Highlights Tyson Fury suffered a razor-thin defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 after defeating 'The Gypsy King' on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian secured a razor-thin split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an absorbing battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

The 37-year-old looked on the ropes mid-way through the fight after Tyson Fury was starting to control proceedings and was having a lot of success in the crucial exchanges.

However, the decisive moment came in the ninth round when Usyk nearly put the Brit out with a flurry of stinging shots. Fury was eventually saved by the bell after a standing count.

After suffering the first defeat of his professional career, Fury felt as if he did enough to win the fight, saying: "I believe I won that fight, I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. We both put on a good fight. His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion. We've got a rematch clause. I've had a split decision loss to a good little man. We run it back in October. Well done Oleksandr."

Despite the heartbreaking loss in Saudi Arabia, there are some positives to take from the fight. The pair look likely to do battle again in October, with Fury looking to level the series. Here, we take a look at six ways 'The Gypsy King' could get revenge against the Ukranian.

Be the One to Lead the Dance

He can't play into Usyk's hands

Particularly in those middle rounds on Saturday night, Fury had a lot of joy by being the aggressor and had Usyk backpedalling on multiple occasions in their undisputed showdown. The Ukrainian appeared to be slightly hesitant and resistant and went against the ropes.

Fury's best work was when he pushed forward and dictated proceedings. As soon as he gave Usyk time and space, the 37-year-old took the opportunity with both hands and was quick to use his jaw-dropping speed and movement to cause havoc.

Should the rematch take place, Fury has to be the one to lead the dance and consistently hunt his prey down. One little slip up and it's likely he'll suffer yet another defeat to the crafty heavyweight.

Ditch John Fury

It may be easier said than done

John Fury made a real name for himself in the build-up to the fight. Fury Snr was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Usyk’s camps clashed.

He was first reported to have been involved in a heated altercation with a large member of their rival's team. As he walked away from that, one of Usyk's younger team members appeared to get in the way and received a headbutt from the former WBC champ’s dad.

Andy Lee and SugarHill Steward are two valuable members of the Fury team. Throughout the showdown with Usyk, Tyson had several voices, including his father, screaming commands in his ear. With John acting as a hypeman, it's clear 'The Gypsy King' needs to go back to basics and have trusted men in his corner rather than individuals claiming he's the best in the world and coasting the contest.

Target the Body More

Fury was having a lot of joy when hitting the body

From the opening bell, it was certainly a cagey affair as both men felt out one another, with the pair using their jabs and feints to good effect. With Fury struggling to get a hold of the fight, the Brit eventually started to find some success towards the middle of the contest.

One thing that was apparent was that he was having a lot of joy with shots to the body. In the fifth round of his clash with Daniel Dubois, the Brit landed a body shot that sent Usyk to the canvas. While the punch was declared a low blow, it appeared on replay that it was legal.

Usyk was also dropped by body shots twice in the amateurs. On both occasions, he rose to his feet and outpointed his opponent. On more than one occasion, Fury had success with the body shots but didn't throw enough to the body on Saturday night.

If the rematch happens, Fury will be looking to find a way to disguise the body shot as it could be a major key to victory against the heavyweight king.

The Right Uppercut was the Money Shot

It could pay dividends in the rematch

Most notably, in rounds five and six of the contest in Riyadh, Fury had success with hooks to the body and an uppercut upstairs immediately after.

Those uppercuts pierced through Usyk's guard and had the Ukrainian slightly worried and forced him to bite down on his mouthguard. Particularly in the sixth round, the Ukrainian was hurt badly with an uppercut. While the 37-year-old is extremely slick and quick, if Fury can use more of those hooks to the body and immediately land the uppercut, it could provide opportunities to end the contest in the rematch.

Less of the Dancing and Showboating

Respect Oleksandr Usyk

While it's in Tyson's nature, he needs to get rid of the showboating act and respect Usyk. Straight from the off, Fury was seen dancing and laughing in the ring. It's amusing when it pays off, but when you're in there with one of the best in the world, you need to stay switched on at all times.

Even when he was on the back foot, Fury was still seen smiling and dancing. Speaking to Sky Sports, Johnny Nelson believes the Brit will regret his antics.

"Usyk started smart, Tyson decided to showboat and say 'I'm better than you' rather than showing he's better than him," he said. ''He'll regret the showboating, but maybe at the same time it was him trying to hustle and get the better of Usyk.

"For the first quarter, Usyk did the right thing, then Tyson started to find the measure of himself, find the length. Tyson was basically on the back foot the entire time, the times when he put his foot down and pushed Usyk were the times when he had the successes.

"He lost belief in that, what do you do? There's the showboating. You can be busy looking good, but you going to lose while you do it."

Size Matters

Gaining weight and using his size will help in the rematch

Heading into the fight, everyone praised the Brit for his leaner approach. However, imposing his size and strength was a big strategy that Fury could've done more against his opponent. The Brit had a lot of success in the middle rounds when he implemented his greater reach.

In those rounds, Fury looked to have controlled the bout as he landed the cleaner and heavier shots, leaving Usyk baffled as to how he could respond.

However, he just couldn't keep it up and eventually lost the contest. If he does this in the rematch as well as adding a little bit more weight, it could be enough to get the job done.

Fury has to make it a dirty fight, should the rematch happen. He can't let Usyk control the showdown; otherwise, he loses again. If 'The Gypsy King' can make it a slow contest and use his weight to his advantage, it takes away the Ukrainian's best assets and could leave him vulnerable.