Manchester City's abysmal run of form has been a spectacle of the 2024/25 campaign and things went from bad to incredibly worse after the side squandered a one-goal lead in the dying embers of the derby clash against Manchester United at the Etihad. A number of first-team players in the Sky Blues' squad have been singled out for criticism, including Kyle Walker. However, it is also the £600k per week attacking duo, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, who have delivered sub-par performances on far too many occasions.

With just a solitary win in 11 outings across all competitions, Pep Guardiola has found himself in a predicament he may never have experienced before in his glittering managerial career. If the Spaniard is to salvage anything from this season, the likes of Haaland and Foden must pull their act together, or City may risk further continuing this poor streak of form.

Haaland and Foden Poor Again vs Man Utd

The duo amassed a combined total of just one shot on target

It was an emphatic start to the term for Haaland, who quickly raced clear for this season's Golden Boot, but his performances later stagnated. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has caught up with the Norwegian, who has only managed to score three times in the last 11 Premier League outings. Entirely unimpactful against United, the 24-year-old, who has been named among the best players in the world, managed just 21 touches of the ball in 90 minutes of play, the least of any outfield player.

Erling Haaland vs Phil Foden - 2024/25 Premier League statistics comparison Metric Haaland Foden Appearances 15 10 Goals 13 0 Assists 1 1 Shots on target per 90 4.53 2.86 Key passes per 90 0.73 2.43

His forward teammate, Phil Foden, was named the PFA Player of the Season last term, but his performances have since taken a substantial nose dive. Without a goal and just a single assist in the league so far, the 24-year-old has been far from his best during a time in which City have perhaps needed him most. Against the Red Devils, he managed an expected goal statistic of just 0.15 from four shots, and was dispossessed on three occasions.

Kyle Walker has certainly not escaped criticism for his below-standard outings either - Roy Keane slammed the right-back following the Englishman's altercation with Rasmus Hojlund.

Often regarded among the best in their position, the recent displays from the likes of Haaland, Foden and Walker have been far from the level expected. It is a key reason behind the side's dismal form of late, and these stars must raise their performance levels, or City may well struggle to break away from this poor streak.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com and FotMob.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024