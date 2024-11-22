Mason Mount has been the standout performer in Manchester United training this week under Ruben Amorim, according to a club insider.

The England international has been plagued with injuries since his £60m move from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, being restricted to just 26 appearances in all competitions for the club and managing just a single goal.

Mount has only featured for nine minutes since suffering a knock after coming on as a substitute against Tottenham back in September, getting a small cameo under Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Europa League win over PAOK, but he has been featuring regularly in training under Amorim since the Portuguese boss' arrival during the international break.

And writing on X, user @AmorimEra, who has previously revealed exclusive team news early proving that he has links within the club, shared that he has been told that the 25-year-old has been the man to impress the new manager the most.

Mount was spotted in the training clips released earlier this week as one of the number tens in the 3-4-3 system, playing behind Marcus Rashford who was in the number nine role. The former Chelsea man has often played in midfield as a number eight at United, while has also played out wide with Bruno Fernandes occupying the number ten role.

But with a new system set to be implemented at Old Trafford, Mount may find himself being afforded more opportunities to play in his preferred role as an attacking midfielder, and he seems to be impressing the manager ahead of the weekend trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Amad Diallo has also been impressing in training and GMS sources have been informed he is in line to start that Premier League clash, while Fernandes is sit and available too after returning early from international duty due to suspension. Where Mount fits in remains to be seen, but the new boss has plenty of options and now seemingly has some decisions to make.