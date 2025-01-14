Bayern Munich and Chelsea could look at deals for both Christopher Nkunku and Mathys Tel to go in opposite directions in the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed - and Bayern have learned of a huge twist in the deal, with Nkunku now being open to a move back to the Bundesliga.

Nkunku and Tel have had disappointing seasons at their respective clubs this season, starting just a combined five games between them in their corresponding leagues - and that lack of action for both players could see deals made by the end of January. But Nkunku - who has 13 goals in 28 games for Chelsea this season with seven of those coming in the Europa Conference League - could make a move back to Germany if Bayern see fit to cough up the cash, and they could still keep Tel, with the deals being treated separately.

Sources: Bayern Learn Chelsea Nkunku Price Tag

The Frenchman could make the move to the Allianz Arena

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Chelsea have quoted Bayern €70million (£60million) plus add-ons for Nkunku, with the Blues star potentially heading back to the Bundesliga after excelling there for RB Leipzig - and the Frenchman is open to the move, having been forced to settle for minutes in the Europa Conference League under Enzo Maresca, with just three Premier League starts to his name.

Christopher Nkunku's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 391 15th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Shots Per Game 0.8 10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =14th Match rating 6.33 20th

It would be a separate deal to any move that would see Tel make the switch to West London, with the Blues' top brass interested in a deal that would see the France prodigy move to Stamford Bridge. And, although Bayern would like to keep Tel in their ranks due to his huge upside potential, Chelsea will bid if there is any encouragement from either Bayern or Tel's representatives - and so a transfer cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Tel was taken on by Rennes' academy as a 15-year-old, and after bursting onto the first-team scene by making his debut at the age of just 16 years and 110 days, he was signed by Bayern just a year later in a deal that was worth €28.5million (£24million).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has one goal in 14 caps for France.

He's since scored 16 goals in 81 games for Bayern, including six in his debut season at the club as a 17-year-old - and with 10 goals in all competitions last season, he looked to be on his way to being a star in Bavaria. However, he's only featured in 12 matches this season, failing to register a single goal contribution under Vincent Kompany.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

Related Exclusive: £84m Star 'Could Consider Move' to Chelsea in Summer Chelsea have discovered that Jamie Gittens will entertain a move if Borussia Dortmund miss out on Champions League qualification

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.