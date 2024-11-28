Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window after making it clear he wants a fresh challenge, according to The Telegraph.

The Paraguay international has been a bit-part player in the last 18 months under Eddie Howe after falling behind Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Josh Murphy in the pecking order for the wide positons.

So far this season Almiron has featured for just 103 minutes in the Premier League, with just one start, and now he is keen to leave St James' Park for more regular football elsewhere and the club are willing to sanction a deal if an interested party comes forward.

Miguel Almiron Can Leave Newcastle

Club won't sanction a permanent exit

The 30-year-old was a key member of the Magpies side that qualified for the Champions League two seasons ago, but has since fallen out of favour and a move away from the club has been on the cards for a while.

Almiron is out of contract in 2026 and his deal contains a £60m release clause, but it's highly unlikely that anyone would pay an amount even close to that to sign him in January.

A deal was close in the summer for a move to Saudi Arabia, however personal terms could not be agreed and a move collapsed. There is still interest from the Middle East, while a move to the MLS isn't off the cards either although it remains to be seen if anyone would match the club's asking price to sign him permanently.

It was reported earlier this month that the board rejected a bid worth £10m from River Plate for his services as they hold out for at least £15m.

Almiron's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 1.12 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.07

Newcastle don't want to sell anyone, but are battling with PSR regulations and know that any sale could help them in their bid to strengthen the squad during the winter window.

Howe is keen to strengthen the attack with Bryan Mbeumo considered a dream target, and Almiron's exit could open the door for that to become more of a reality - although Brentford are highly unlikely to be willing to let their star forward leave in mid-season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024