West Ham defenders Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are on track to complete moves to the Saudi Pro League, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Hammers have bolstered their defensive ranks this summer with the addition of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as the loan signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice. As the transfer deadline nears, there could now be a number of outgoings from the London Stadium.

West Ham duo ‘close’ to Saudi moves

They have been linked with moves away all summer

One of those names is defender Zouma, who appears to be heading to Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old central defender has been tipped to depart all summer, and it appears a deal will get over the line before Friday night’s deadline.

Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse are also expected to leave, while Aguerd makes up the remaining names to keep an eye on in the final hours. Aguerd signed for West Ham for £30million back in 2022, while Zouma signed for the same price a year prior.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“Kurt Zouma seems to be on track for a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah. Nayef Aguerd is the subject of a proposal, we think it’s a loan with an obligation, from Al-Ittihad.”

West Ham ‘close in’ on midfield signing

Carlos Soler has been linked with a move

Elsewhere, West Ham are on course to complete a deadline day signing, according to The Athletic. It has been claimed positive talks have been held with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal for midfielder Carlos Soler.

Two options are reportedly being discussed, including a loan with an option to buy, or a straightforward loan without an option. The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour in the French capital, despite the fact he remains under contract until 2027.

Soler joined PSG from La Liga side Valencia back in 2022, and he has since gone on to make a little over 60 appearances across all competitions.