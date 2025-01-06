Samuel Luckhurst felt Rasmus Hojlund was Manchester United's 'weakest player' in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday (January 5). The English journalist also found fault with Matthijs de Ligt for his role in both of the Merseysiders' goals.

The Red Devils arrived at Anfield in dire form, losing their last three league games on the bounce and without a goal in any of those games. Ruben Amorim's men were expected to be easily beaten by Arne Slot's league leaders, but that wasn't the case.

Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a thunderous finish after excellent play from man-of-the-match Bruno Fernandes. The hosts leveled seven minutes later through Cody Gakpo's fierce strike after he'd left De Ligt floored with a fake shot.

De Ligt gave away a penalty in the 68th minute after Alexis Mac Allister's header struck the Dutch defender on the arm. Mohamed Salah inevitably fired past Andre Onana to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead.

However, Amad Diallo replicated his magical winner against Manchester City in the derby with an equally crucial goal in the 80th minute. The young Ivorian attacker calmly slotted past Alisson Becker.

It was arguably United's best performance under Amorim and one that the Red Devils hope will kickstart a turnaround. They moved up to 13th in the league with their well-deserved point on Merseyside.

However, concerns remain over the squad at the Portuguese's disposal, not least the glaring problems Hojlund has encountered up top. The 21-year-old wasted a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute.

Hojlund raced through on goal, but his tame effort met Alisson's gloves. The Danish frontman had his head in his hands, knowing he'd blown a massive chance. It's becoming a theme for the club's sixth most expensive signing of all-time.

Luckhurst: Hojlund Was United's Weakest Player

The Dane has yet to live up to expectations

Hojlund's disappointing outing against Liverpool fueled further talk of United needing a new centre-forward this month or next summer. The 6ft3in striker was ineffective in the air, winning just two of six aerial duels, wasted the one-on-one with Alisson and cut a frustrated figure for the most part.

Luckhurst made clear he was Amorim's side's worst performer while writing for Manchester Evening News:

Squandered a one-on-one at the Kop for the second season running with a tepid shot straight at Alisson. Weakest player. 5

Rasmus Hojlund vs Liverpool Minutes Played 86' Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.11 Shots on target 1 Shots off target 0 Shots blocked 0 Dribble attempts (succ.) 1 (1) Big chances missed 1 Touches 17 Ground duels (won) 2 (1) Aerial duels (won) 6 (2)

Hojlund arrived from Atalanta in August 2023 for £72 million, with the club paying an initial £64 million, and his stock was still rising in Serie A. His transfer came amid the club being heavily linked with a move for then-Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The prolific England captain instead moved to Bayern Munich, and Hojlund was fast-tracked into the Red Devils' starting XI as the club's leading number nine. There had been an acceptance beforehand that he was still raw and a work in progress, but his inconsistent form has plagued him at Old Trafford.

United's handling of Hojlund has been questionable, given he's been under tremendous pressure and handed the burden of firing from the get-go at the start of his Old Trafford career. He's managed 23 goals in 66 games, 12 in 45 Premier League matches.

Amad's slow integration into the senior team after joining from Atalanta three years ago was surely a better way to go for the 22-cap Denmark international. Still, Amorim's predecessor, Erik ten Hag, didn't have the individuals to phase Hojlund in gradually.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.