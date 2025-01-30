Juventus striker and Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly decided to leave Turin after losing his place in Thiago Motta’s starting XI, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serbia international is said to be keen on securing an exit either in January or the summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Vlahovic was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this month and was believed to be a target for Arsenal, who have yet to sign a new striker following Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

Juventus will reportedly look to offload Vlahovic sooner rather than later but may be unable to avoid a repeat of the Federico Chiesa scenario, when the Italian winger left on a cut-price deal to Liverpool last summer.

Vlahovic Wants Juventus Exit

After Kolo Muani’s arrival

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival in Turin is expected to further reduce Vlahovic’s role under Motta, who benched the Serbian for the last two Serie A games.

Kolo Muani made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut against league leaders Napoli and appears set for a key role under Motta in the second half of the season.

Vlahovic, who joined Juventus for £67m, has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances this season but has now gone over a month without finding the net, last scoring against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia on December 17.

Arsenal are believed to be targeting a new striker before the January transfer window closes but are unlikely to make a blockbuster move.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the Gunners have ruled out late bids for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and are looking at loan options instead.

The North London giants are reportedly not prepared to splash the cash on a target they do not fully believe in, and may entertain a short-term solution to their injury crisis up front.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus Stats (2024/25) Games 26 Goals 12 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 159 Minutes played 1,902

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.