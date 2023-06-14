We've done the hard work for you – here are the seven of the best young players to watch at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

This summer, over 700 World Cup veterans and keen youngsters in women’s football are due to perform on the biggest stage in football.

The 2023 Women's World Cup takes place between July 20 to August 20 and will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand for the very first time.

In total, 32 teams have qualified for the contest, and viewers are ready and waiting to watch world-class talent lift silverware and for debutants to introduce themselves.

GiveMeSport has combed through this year’s teams and hand-picked seven young ballers that you need to keep your eyes on.

From prolific goalscorers to fearless defenders, we’re introducing you to the talent that could change the face of the tournament.

Alyssa Thompson

Nation: USA

Position: Forward

Alyssa Thompson plays as a forward for the USWNT. Credit: Getty

At 18 years old, Alyssa Thompson is the future of the US Women’s National Team and is tearing up the National Women’s Soccer League in her first season.

The tour-de-force was the first overall pick in the 2023 NWSL draft and scored just five minutes into her professional debut for Angel City.

In April, she got the senior call-up from Vlatko Andonovski and replaced Mallory Swanson in a recent friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Fans are already convinced that Thompson is going to be on the plane to New Zealand this summer – but we will have to wait and see.

Melchie Dumornay

Nation: Haiti

Position: Midfielder

Melchie Dumornay is a Haitian footballer and one to watch at this year's tournament. Credit: Getty

In no time at all, Melchie Dumornay has gone from playing football barefoot in the streets of Haiti to signing for eight-time Champions League winners, Olympique Lyonnais.

The 19-year-old has been plying her trade in Division 1 Féminine with Remis since 2021 but will officially be playing club football under Sonia Bompastor next season.

On an international level, the midfielder has been part of the Haitian national team since 2020, and was responsible for scoring the brace in their 2-1 inter-confederation play-off game against Chilie.

Haiti is hurtling towards their first-ever World Cup, and Dumornay has already proved that she’s one to watch at this year’s tournament.

Jun Endo

Nation: Japan

Position: Forward

Jun Endo is one of the Japanese players to watch this World Cup. Credit: Getty

Another Angel City baller to keep your eye on at the Women’s World Cup is 23-year-old Jun Endo.

The Japanese winger got her first senior squad call-up in 2019, and has since been used as a super sub and a sometimes starter.

Nadeshiko’s head honcho Futoshi Ikeda is spoiled for choice on his team's left side, but Endo’s squad inclusion could help propel Japan to new heights.

The team already have one star on their Adidas football jersey — could they make it two this summer?

Jody Brown

Nation: Jamaica

Position: Forward

Jody Brown plays as a forward for Jamaica. Credit: Getty

At 21, Jody Brown already has a World Cup appearance and a CONCACAF Women’s Best XI award under her belt.

The young Jamaican centre-forward currently plays college football and has helped lead Florida State Seminoles to a College Cup and three ACC women’s soccer tournament wins.

With Khadijah Bunny Shaw as a striking partner and the ability to drop back to midfield – this Reggae Girl is doing some serious damage this summer, trust us.

Linda Caicedo

Nation: Colombia

Position: Forward

Could Linda Caicedo lead Colombia to victory? Credit: Getty

Las Chicas Superpoderosas are a wildcard at this year’s Women’s World Cup and are tipped to do great things with Linda Caicedo in their arsenal.

The Real Madrid-signed forward was the top scorer at the senior Copa Libertadores Femenina in 2021 and was crowned the best under-20 youth player last year.

The 18-year-old is set to star in her first World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and will be hoping to beat out Germany, Morocco and South Korea in Group H.

Oluwatosin Demehin

Nation: Nigeria

Position: Defender

Oluwatosin Demehin plays for Nigeria Women. Credit: Oluwatosin Demehin Instagram

The Super Falcons may have been drawn into a tough group, but with a defender like Oluwatosin Demehin, they should have no trouble keeping clean sheets.

The 21-year-old helped the Nigerian Under-20s squad reach the quarter-finals of their FIFA World Cup last year, and is currently signed to Division 1 side Stade de Reims.

Demehin made her senior debut for Nigeria in September 2022 and could help bolster the chances of success if she’s called up to the tournament by Randy Waldrum.

Niamh Charles

Nation: England

Position: Defender

Niamh Charles narrowly missed out on EURO 2022 squad selection, but the Chelsea defender stepped up her game this domestic season to earn her a place in the England Lionesses squad.

The right-back made her first appearance for the senior team in 2021, and was named as a reserve for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

However, this summer could be the Merseyside-born defender's time to shine. We have our eyes peeled.