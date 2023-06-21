Boxing fans are always keen to see some heavyweights go at it, but wow there's been some big guys who have gone at it.

During the time in the sport, we have seen some big heavyweights including Erik 'Butterbean' Esch, but we have also seen some gifted ones including Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

The heavyweight division has been for so many years the key attraction in the sport with a new generation now leading it including Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

But although we have seen some historic fights, here are the leading ones in terms of mass at the time of writing

7 Gabe Brown v Samuel Peter - 603lb

'Big G' Brown tipped the scales at a mammoth 363lb while his opponent Samuel Peters hit the scales at 240lb bringing a total of 603lb placing it seventh in our rankings.

The fight took place in 2009, with Peter winning the fight by KO in the fourth round.

6 Deontay Wilder v Dustin Nichols - 614lb

Incredibly the 'Bronze Bomber' was involved in a fight with Nichols who nearly broke the scales at an incredible 298lb. Meanwhile, Wilder stepped on at a much less 215lb for their encounter in 2010.

It was an interesting fight, with Wilder going viral for footage of a contentious knockdown having been ruled a slip. The American did reign supreme over Nichols, who retired in the first round following the alleged knockdown after Wilder showed his class.

5 Eddie Hall v Thor Bjornsson - 648lb

A definite on the list between the two strongmen who fought in Dubai last year.

The pair weighed a combined 648lb which isn't the heaviest despite their builds, with Bjornsson picking up the win on points.

4 Erik 'Butterbean' Esch v Kirk Lawton - 676lb

Perhaps the highest profile on the list, 'Butterbean' was known for his physique and at his heaviest he came in at 426lb.

His rival Lawton stepped on the scales at 250lb totalling a mega 676lb, but it was to be the final fight of his career having lost to the Australian in 2013, bringing a close on his time in boxing.

3 Dustin Nichols v Antonio Johnson - 780lb

This was the heaviest fight of the Worm's career with the pair having combined to weigh a combined 780lb.

He lost the fight despite it not being his career heaviest against Justin Jones in 2011.

2 Wade Bruins v Alfredo Cervantes - 787lb

Bruins tipped the scales at a jaw-dropping 550lb with his rival coming in at 237lb seeing the pair nearly top the rankings for their 2019 fight.

The fight was for a good charity cause and raised money over the four-round period.

1 Wings of Redemption v Boogie 2988 - 796lb

The fight took place between the two YouTubers on KSI's latest Misfits Boxing card, and the pair weighed in at a record combined 796lb.

Wings of Redemption was ultimately a class above the latter stopping him in the short fight, which was of exceptionally low quality.