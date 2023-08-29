Manchester United look likely to dip into the transfer market in order to solve their left-back issue as Luke Shaw is reported to be ruled out for up to two months with a muscular injury.

With Tyrell Malacia also absent through injury, Erik ten Hag looks to have a slight problem on his hands for the upcoming fixtures although Diogo Dalot is a versatile player that can more than cope with playing in that role. It is not ideal however, as that leaves Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the only senior player to cover the right-back position. The best solution looks to be bringing in a left-back, with many links surfacing in previous days for players the club are looking at on either loan deals or free transfers.

While Shaw is still likely to be the long-term left-back at the club, a more senior back-up could give Malacia some time to learn and improve to before moving into the role in the future. A long season is ahead and ten Hag will be wary of heading into the congested fixture list when the Champions League kicks-off short on options.

With that being said, there are some names being linked that United fans will be happy with, and some less so. We have ranked each of the reported targets from worst to best.

7 Ryan Bertrand

According to The Express, the club have drawn up an emergency transfer list which includes the former Southampton defender. Bertrand would have been a solid option almost a decade ago when he was at his best for the Saints, as he was even included in the PFA Team of the Year in 2015.

However, the former Chelsea academy prospect is now 34 years old and has just been released by a relegated Leicester City side after making only four league appearances in the space of two years. With Jonny Evans having already joined the club on a short-term deal, it is safe to say many United fans would not be happy to have another relegated defender added to the ranks.

6 Marcos Alonso

It may be harsh to name the Barcelona man so low on the list as shown by the fact Alonso found the net against United in the Europa League last season. His defensive contributions have been questioned for quite some time, but when playing as a wing-back and given the freedom to attack, he shows his quality in an attacking sense. This is not the way Ten Hag sets his team up, and despite Shaw regularly getting forward, Alonso's defensive abilities may be a concern.

Nevertheless, according to the Fabrizio Romano, United are considering making a swoop for the Spaniard as he is currently out of favour at Barcelona. The 32-year-old would likely not be a popular addition among the supporters of the club, especially with his past as a Chelsea player.

5 Sergio Reguilon

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man United are looking at some potential loan deals to cover the gap left in the side by Shaw, with Tottenham left-back, Reguilon, being one of the names on that list. While there is definitely a talented player in there somewhere - as shown by his time at Sevilla before joining Spurs - the Premier League has not seen the best of this player.

He did have a promising start to life in England in 2020, but then went off the boil and was sent to Atletico Madrid on loan for the 2022/23 season, where he struggled to make an impact or gain regular game time. The Spanish full-back also doesn't look to be a huge part of Ange Postecoglou's plans at the club, with Destiny Udogie being firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

4 Nicolás Tagliafico

Ten Hag has developed a habit of signing players he has previously worked with, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a loan move for the Argentine could be on the cards. Tagliafico played a part in his country winning the 2022 World Cup, and has still got plenty of quality in his game.

That being said, the left-back never really reached the level that was expected of him when he was part of Ten Hag's exciting Ajax side that reached a Champions League semi-final in 2019. That will give fans the idea that the Dutch boss is the man to have got the best out of Tagliafico in his career and will hope that can be replicated if he joins.

3 Leonardo Spinazzola

United are said to be hopeful of a favour from their old manager, Jose Mourinho, as they have reportedly enquired about his Roma left-back, Spinazzola, according to The Express. The Italian defender became a prominent name on the world stage during the 2020 Euro's competition with some sensational performances for Italy, who defeated England in the final despite Shaw - the player he could replace - opening the scoring early on.

However, Spinazzola suffered a devastating long-term injury during that tournament which began questions being asked about whether he would return as the same player. It may not be the most natural fit ever as he is the only right-footed option on this list, but he would be a good pick-up for the Red Devils.

2 Marc Cucurella

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that United are exploring a move for the Chelsea defender, who has struggled greatly ever since his move to Stamford Bridge from Brighton 12 months ago. While that is a concern and supporters are likely to hold concerns over a move, his form at Brighton in the previous campaign was good enough to spark a bidding war between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Had he moved to City to work under Pep Guardiola rather than moving to such a chaotic environment at Stamford Bridge, we could be talking about a very different player today and United would not have a sniff at signing him. Despite the question marks, Cucurella has to be seen as one of the best options on the shortlist.

1 Rico Henry

Brentford will require a massive transfer fee to part ways with their English left-back, who has been brilliant for the club ever since their promotion to the Premier League two years ago. The Daily Mail have said that the 26-year-old has become a shock target for Ten Hag heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Henry would come in and provide real competition for Shaw, even when he is back from injury with the view to taking over the role on a permanent basis in the long-term. That is a different situation to the rest of the names on the list, but Henry is also the highest-performing player of the lot as a vital part of Thomas Frank's set-up.