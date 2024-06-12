Highlights Manchester United have chosen not to sack Erik ten Hag following an intense end-of-season review.

The last few weeks have been dominated by speculation surrounding Erik Ten Hag's future after it was heavily rumoured that he would be the next Manchester United manager consigned to history, regardless of the riches of an FA Cup triumph back in May. But following 17 days of intense, hair-splitting assessment conducted between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new-look INEOS hierarchy, a U-turn was made on the Dutchman's future as he is set to occupy the Old Trafford hot seat beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

For some, this would have come as a jaw-dropper after the Red Devils were led to a seemingly unpardonable eighth-placed finish in the Premier League - their lowest finish since the top flight's 1992 rebranding. Nevertheless, some perspective was needed on the situation. Two trophies in two seasons is the highest tally of any Man United manager in the largely unavailing post-Ferguson era, and his commitment to youth is a principle that his superiors value highly.

Moreover, impressive results in the season prior; a successful Carabao Cup run, and a third-place finish in the Premier League, showed that Ten Hag could get results with the right players at his disposal. A new transfer strategy under a new, more attentive hierarchy could see the Dutchman get the Red Devils back on track. However, a close scathe with the chopping block will feel like somewhat of a wake-up call for the boss, who must now use this summer wisely if he is to avoid a similar situation unfolding this time next year. Working closely with Dan Ashworth, below are several players the club should let go ahead of the 2024/25 season in order to improve.

Jadon Sancho

A fractured relationship sees Sancho's Old Trafford days dead and buried

It seems bizarre to get rid of a player in such good form, especially when others rivalling Jadon Sancho for a starting position on the left-wing - namely Marcus Rashford - have been surplus to requirements this season. However, it's just as easy to forget that this is the same form the Englishman exhibited at Borussia Dortmund to warrant his bombshell switch in 2021 in the first place, and it proved to be a twopenny-halfpenny justification for his upmarket £73m price tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, Sancho notched an impressive record of 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

From the outside looking in, it appears as though Sancho is a confidence player. At Old Trafford, that confidence looks shot and his fractured relationship with Ten Hag wasn't going to do him any favours, either. Although it might not seem practical to sell a player with bags of potential, there's only so long before patience runs dry, and it could be worth it if they could use the £40m they've valued him at and reinvest in the squad.

Casemiro

Defensive midfielder is struggling to keep up

After a successful first season with the Red Devils last term, the 2023/24 campaign has piloted a stall in Casemiro's performances, as a nosedive in form serves as a poignant reminder that the 32-year-old is only getting older. A Saudi Pro League team are alleged to have made United an offer 12 months ago that was close to £60 million, and the club will hope that the Middle Eastern retirement home comes calling again in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said the Brazilian should ‘call it a day’ and ‘go to the MLS or Saudi’ after United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in May, where Casemiro was deployed at centre-back. It is an opinion reflected in his club's stance on him, too, as he is among those expected to leave in the coming months.

Victor Lindelof

There are better players out there

Victor Lindelof is by no means a bad player. But, when everyone is fit and available, the Swede becomes an eternal substitute. Aged 29, Man United still have the chance to recover some of the initial fee – £31 million – spent on him this summer, and he is likely to join a number of Manchester United teammates in being made available for transfer, according to MailOnline.

As Ratcliffe is planning to sanction a significant overhaul of the squad, there will be no time to keep players based on sentimental value, thus placing Lindelof neatly into the 'deadwood' category. It is likely that, because of Lindelof's departure and Raphael Varane's recent contract expiration, Harry Maguire will profit from his teammates' misfortune after enduring a much-improved campaign.

Mason Greenwood

The forward is 'unlikely to play in the Premier League anytime soon'

Mason Greenwood's reputation in England has been tarnished due to off-field circumstances. And as a result, it looks increasingly likely that he will be shifted this summer, with Atletico Madrid 'in the picture' for a potential deal after the 22-year-old played out a promising season on loan at Getafe, where he won the club's Player of the Year award and contributed to eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances.

Transfer insider Dan Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Carrington graduate is 'unlikely to play in the Premier League anytime soon', as well as adding:

"From a Manchester United perspective, a sale is obviously a big opportunity for them, especially as he’s a homegrown player. They need funds to reinvest this summer, and it makes sense they would be putting feelers out to engage new interest."

Antony

Winger has struggled to live up to expectations

Similarly to Sancho, Antony is another expensive Ten Hag signing who has had a topsy-turvy working relationship with the Red Devils' head coach - with the club's chiefs admitting that they overpaid for the Brazilian winger when they spent £85m to acquire his services two summers ago.

Now desperately trying to recoup some of those wasted millions, it is reported that a less than half-price deal of £40m could see the scorned forward leave. Having only contributed to one goal and one assist in the Premier League this term, the consensus is that Antony's days at Old Trafford are over.

Marcus Rashford

Forward sold to give the club a war chest

The curious case of Marcus Rashford has proven difficult to solve for several Man United bosses now. During his nine years with the senior team, after having graduated from the Carrington Academy in 2015, the 26-year-old has played out a blotted timeline of inconsistent performances for the Red Devils.

In sharp contrast to his highest output season, in which he contributed to 40 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2022/23 campaign, the Englishman has failed to make a sustained impact this term. With a new hierarchy, there are new principles, and the patience the old guard had for the boyhood hero has been relinquished as United look to cash in on their unreliable marksman.

Christian Eriksen

Dane is struggling with an end-of-career drowse

When United signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, it looked like a bargain. In many ways, it was, and he had a fine first season at Old Trafford with the club. He had 10 assists to go along with a couple of goals, and he was a key figure for Ten Hag's side.

But this season has rendered a completely different narrative. With the pace of the Premier League leaving him behind, Eriksen could well ditch the red of Man United for the gold of Saudi Arabia. He could operate at his own pace in a league much better suited to him at this stage of his career and make a nice payday while he's at it.