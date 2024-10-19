The MLS off-season and winter transfer window are looming, with European clubs potentially looking to strengthen their squads with some of the standout players from Major League Soccer.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're taking a look a few players who could be heading for transfers out of the league before the 2025 season begins.

1 Diego Gómez

Inter Miami

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Age: 21

21 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Paraguay

Paraguay 2024 appearances: 18

18 2024 minutes: 1,326

1,326 Goals: 3

3 Assists: 7

Inter Miami 's Diego Gómez has been one of the standout young players in MLS this season, topping the league's 22 Under 22 list and garnering praise for his performance this season. He's nailed down a starting role on Miami's left wing, but is even better in a more central, box-to-box role.

Unsurprisingly, he's caught the eye of several European teams, with GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert and Ben Jacobs reporting that Brighton are finalizing a deal for the Paraguayan international for up to $18 million. His days in MLS are very limited.

2 Cucho Hernández

Columbus Crew

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25

25 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Colombia

Colombia 2024 appearances: 26

26 2024 minutes: 2,056

2,056 Goals: 19

19 Assists: 13

Cucho Hernández has been one of the very best players in MLS this season. The Columbus Crew SC star has racked up 23 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, who won the Leagues Cup this summer and made it to the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Cucho has been central to their unprecedented success, breaking back into Colombia Football over the summer and cementing his name as one of the favorites for the league MVP award.

There's always going to be interest in a player of Cucho's quality. The former Watford striker has apparently garnered interest from Mexican gigantes Monterrey, with reports of a $15 million bid for the striker's services. If he does end up staying in MLS, expect him to get a new contract and a significant raise.

3 Facundo Torres

Orlando City

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24

24 Position: Winger

Winger Nationality: Uruguay

Uruguay 2024 appearances: 31

31 2024 minutes: 2,552

2,552 Goals: 14

14 Assists: 6

Facundo Torres has quietly been one of the best wingers in MLS this season. The 24-year-old Uruguayan international has been Orlando City SC 's best player in 2024, leading the Lions with 14 goals en route to a likely top four finish.

He's under contract through the end of the 2026 season, but his stock has significantly risen this season, and he could be the subject of interest from South America or Europe.

4 Miles Robinson

FC Cincinnati

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Age: 27

27 Position: Center back

Center back Nationality: United States

United States 2024 appearances: 24

24 2024 minutes: 2,141

2,141 Goals: 1

1 Assists: 0

The United States Soccer centreback was arguably the biggest free agent signing of the last offseason, joining FC Cincinnati after seven seasons with Atlanta United . He's been one of MLS's best center backs this season, leading one of the better defenses in the MLS Eastern Conference despite a slew of injuries, and playing a key role for the Olympic squad.

He's previously expressed interest in playing in Europe, and he signed a one-year deal in Cincinnati (with an option year), giving him flexibility and leaving potential European options open.

5 Brian Gutiérrez

Chicago Fire

Age: 21

21 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: United States

United States 2024 appearances: 31

31 2024 minutes: 2,286

2,286 Goals: 6

6 Assists: 3

2024 was another extremely disappointing year for the Chicago Fire FC , but 21-year-old Brian Gutiérrez was a rare bright spot. The United States youth international took on a central chance-creating role once Xherdan Shaqiri left the club, and the attack improved with Gutiérrez running the show.

It's increasingly rare for American players, particularly young ones, to play in the No. 10 role for MLS clubs, and that on its own could drive interest.

With Gregg Berhalter taking charge of the Fire, though, things are looking up for the organization.

His past Columbus Crew team was meticulous at creating chances, and he seems like a perfect fit to continue Gutiérrez's development. It would take an incredibly special offer to pry him away.

6 Karol Świderski

Charlotte FC

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Age: 27

27 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Poland

Poland 2024 appearances: 9

9 2024 minutes: 528

528 Goals: 6

6 Assists: 1

Karol Świderski was loaned out to Hellas Verona FC for the start of the season, with new Charlotte FC manager Dean Smith throwing a bit of shade his way before the MLS season began.

"I don't want players at the club who don't want to be here," he said after Swiderski left on loan. "We want players fighting for the crown and the jersey."

Świderski ended up returning to Charlotte in the summer after the club couldn't find a permanent transfer, and was quite good, scoring six goals in nine appearances and claiming the starting spot. He's been open about his desire to return to Europe. Couple that with the emergence of Patrick Agyemang as a starting quality striker, and a transfer doesn't seem out of the question.

7 Jacob Shaffelburg

Nashville SC

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Age: 24

24 Position: Winger

Winger Nationality: Canada

Canada 2024 appearances: 22

22 2024 minutes: 1,371

1,371 Goals: 1

1 Assists: 4

Jacob Shaffelburg has been one of Nashville SC 's most electric attackers. The 24-year-old speedster has only scored one goal in MLS play this season, and has struggled for consistency at the club level, albeit in an attack that has been one of the worst in the league, scoring the second-fewest goals this season.

His performances with Canada, though, have been at another level. Since breaking into the team in 2020, he's scored four goals in 18 caps, including providing a goal and an assist during their run to the Copa América semi-finals this summer.

Clubs in Europe will probably want more consistency, and Shaffelburg and his wife just welcomed a baby daughter, so it may not be the right time for a move. If his development continues at this trajectory, though, he'll be in Europe before too long.