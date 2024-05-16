Highlights NFL players dominate Forbes' top athlete earners with 11 in the Top 50.

Lamar Jackson stood out by being the NFL's highest-paid player; Patrick Mahomes has lucrative endorsement deals.

Non-QB NFL players who made the list were primarily pass rushers.

If you need further evidence of the skyrocketing popularity of the NFL and its worldwide influence, look no further than the Forbes list of the 50 highest-paid athletes in the world.

The list, which combines on-field and off-field earnings over the previous 12 months, featured 11 NFL stars in the Top 50, including seven quarterbacks, with five quarterbacks making the Top 20:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson led the way at No. 10 with $100.5 million

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow checked in at No. 11 ($100 million)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 15 ($84.4 million)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($80.8 million) at No. 18

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rounded out the top 20 ($78.7 million.)

Jackson banked several more millions by representing himself in negotiations with the Ravens (from Forbes):

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens in May 2023 after representing himself in negotiations. His $72.5 million signing bonus, which set an NFL contract record, made him football's highest-paid player for 2023. He immediately justified the big deal by winning his second MVP Award for the 2023 season, adding to his honor from 2019.

The No. 1 highest-paid athlete on the list was Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at $260 million—the fourth time he's topped the list.

Mahomes' Off-Field Earnings Leave Other QBs in the Dust

Kansas City Chiefs QB trying to win third consecutive Super Bowl in 2024

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes signed the fourth-largest contract in professional sports history—regardless of sport—when the Chiefs gave him a 10-year, $503 million extension at the beginning of 2020 after following his first Super Bowl win.

However, where Mahomes has created even more value for his bottom line is off the field, where he's become one of the most recognizable faces in not just the NFL, but all of pro sports, thanks to lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas, DraftKings, Hugo Boss, Coors, Oakley, T-Mobile, Head & Shoulders, and State Farm, among others.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: New York Jets quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers holds the record for most on-field career earnings in NFL history. Through the beginning of the 2024 season, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers has made an estimated $342.4 million.

Mahomes, 28 years old, also holds minority ownership shares in MLB's Kansas City Royals, MLS's Sporting KC, the NWSL's Kansas City Current, and Alpine F1 racing team. His $25 million in off-field earnings over the previous 12 months was $14 million ahead of the next closest NFL player, which was Herbert, at $11 million.

In an interesting twist, the only NFL players to make the list who weren't quarterbacks were players whose primary function was to sack the quarterback:

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 22, $68 million)

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (No. 36, $54.1 million)

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (No. 41, $51.7 million)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (No. 46, $46.8 million)

The two QBs who made the top 50 but not the top 20 were Atlanta Falcons new QB Kirk Cousins (No. 24, $62.5 million) and Cleveland Browns embattled signal caller Deshaun Watson (No. 45, $47 million).

If the whole "running backs get paid less than anyone except kickers" thing wasn't enough to convince you that the modern NFL is all about the passing game and the QB, these rankings should do the trick.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.