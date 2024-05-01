Highlights Mike Tyson, 58, vs. Jake Paul, 27, is a dangerous match-up allowed by Texas Athletic Commission.

Surprisingly, the fight is an official sanctioned pro-fight, but with unorthodox rules.

Knockouts are allowed in the fight, a concern as Jake Paul aims for glory against Tyson.

The official rules for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight have been released, and they are head-scratching at best. There are several things within the rules that don't make a lot of sense. Overall, this fight is set to be a spectacle of epic proportions and I'm not quite sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing yet. Looking at the fight with a critical eye, there are quite a few things that are red flags about the match-up. Here are a few that caught my eye.

1. The Age Difference Between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

By the time the fight takes place, Mike Tyson will be 58 years old. His opponent, Jake Paul will be just 27 years old. The fact that any athletic commission allowed it is wild. It seems unsafe for anyone to box at the age of 58, even against another 58-year-old. But against someone half his age? It just seems incredibly dangerous and irresponsible of the Texas Athletic Commission.

Jake Paul

2. Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul is an Official Fight

According to the new rules, the fight will be a sanctioned pro fight and will go on both fighters' records. And that is just absolutely wild. How Texas was able to make it pro is beyond me. It's not even pro-rules. They'll fight two-minute rounds over eight rounds, which isn't normal. There's no reason this needs to go on either fighter's record beyond an ego boost. The fight is not legitimate no matter what the rules say.

3. Knockouts Are Allowed at Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul

One of the things that made us feel better about the fight initially was that we assumed knockouts would not be allowed. Unfortunately, we were wrong. There is no doubt in my mind that Jake Paul will be gunning to knock out Mike Tyson. Who wouldn't be? Imagine how much more insufferable Paul will be if he gets even so much as a knockdown off of Tyson. God help us all.

4. They Will Use 14 Ounce Gloves

One of the rules revealed the glove size for the fight will be 14 ounces. On the positive side, this is probably a safer option for Tyson, due to his age and overall, a better choice. But when you are sanctioning a fight, 14 ounces seems a bit ridiculous. If they are going to alter so many of the rules for safety (which they absolutely should) there shouldn't be the opportunity for it to be a sanctioned pro-fight.

5. It's Jake Paul

Let's face it. Any boxing fight with the name Jake Paul attached will have an illegitimate element. No matter what he does, he'll never get the respect of a real fighter and won't be seen as anything but an influencer. That may not be fair to Paul but he's really not doing himself any favors by boxing old men well past their prime.

6. There's no Headgear Being Used in the Fight

This is just another sign that the Texas Athletic Commission has no idea what they are doing. It seemed that safety was a factor when deciding the glove weight but then safety was thrown out the window when removing the headgear from the fight. I guess it makes sense since optically it wouldn't look good to have the headgear and it would be hard to call it a pro fight. But that's why it shouldn't be pro-fight. I'm worried about Mike Tyson's brain and the Athletic Commission should be too.

7. Is Mike Tyson Going to be Competitive?

One of the biggest concerns about the fight is how competitive or "fair" it really will be. With his age can Tyson even fight anymore? We've seen Tyson in a wheelchair and walking with a cane not that long ago and now we expect him to fight against a man half his age? Even if you believe the training footage you are seeing, what will that look like with Paul coming forward on the other end? We're either going to get a glorified sparring match through eight rounds or someone is going down in the first. It's one way or the other.