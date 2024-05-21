Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's shock exit from Chelsea could present an opportunity for some of the biggest teams in world football.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the elite European clubs looking for a new manager.

Two Premier League teams could be in the mix for the newly available coach, along with a top international side.

Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Chelsea by mutual consent took many by surprise, but could also provide an opportunity for some of the biggest teams in world football. The Argentine will instantly become one of the hottest properties in European football with several sides potentially looking for a new boss in the near future.

He guided the Blues into European competition after a 12-month absence, but it was decided he would leave Stamford Bridge as the club look to go in another direction. His impressive stint at Tottenham, as well as his impressive improvement towards the end of the 2023/24 season at Chelsea, will be enough to convince some of Europe's elite that he could be the man to steer them in the right direction.

That said, below are seven possible teams he could join in the coming months. These include some of the biggest clubs on the planet and even a top international team.

1 Manchester United

Pochettino's could stay in the Premier League

The Manchester United hot seat is currently not vacant, although there has been speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag's place at the club for months. The Dutchman may have one final opportunity to salvage his job in the FA Cup final against fierce rivals, Manchester City.

Should the Red Devils fail to lift silverware, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could look to move in a different direction as it would confirm the club's absence from European competition in the 2024/25 season. Pochettino is more than familiar with the English game and could improve struggling players at Old Trafford, such as Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund with his incredible man-management skills.

2 Bayern Munich

He could replace another ex-Chelsea boss

Thomas Tuchel was one of Pochettino's predecessors at Stamford Bridge and this could be the case once more at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich have struggled to secure the services of a new boss since it was announced earlier in the year that Tuchel would depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

With a lack of top-class managers on the market, the Bundesliga giants could turn to Pochettino, who has an impressive CV in comparison to other potential candidates. He has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe such as Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Chelsea. Given the right project, the 52-year-old could cement himself as one of the best managers in the world. A reunion with Harry Kane would be an exciting prospect as Pochettino previously got the best out of the English star at Spurs.

3 Barcelona

Uncertainty surrounds Xavi's future

In January 2018, Pochettino claimed he would never take up the managerial job at Barcelona due to his previous connections with fierce rivals Espanyol as both a player and a manager. The former Spurs manager said (per The Mirror):

"I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol. That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places."

This makes it look extremely unlikely he would accept any forthcoming offer if the Spanish giants decided to move for him, but then again, he did join Tottenham's London foes Chelsea. Xavi's position at Camp Nou is under intense scrutiny after Barcelona bosses were reportedly upset about some comments the Spaniard made.

4 England

Gareth Southgate is expected to leave after Euro 2024

While there will be no imminent changing of the guard in the England dugout, Gareth Southgate is expected to move onto a new challenge after the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament. The Three Lions manager has done a remarkable job in harnessing the young talent in the country and could leave the job poised for someone like Pochettino to come in and dominate the international scene.

There are sometimes split feelings around foreign bosses being given the England national job, but the lack of top English coaches could open the door to the first non-native gaffer since Fabio Capello. Pochettino may not fancy a lighter schedule compared to at club level, but he would surely be one of the best men for the role should it become available.

5 Tottenham

A dream return to north London

Tottenham fans fell in love with their Argentine boss during his five-year reign from 2014 to 2019. The ex-Southampton boss turned the north London club's fortunes around by investing in youth players such as Harry Kane and employing an exciting brand of football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino had a 54.6% win percentage as Tottenham manager.

His relationship with the Spurs fan base may be fractured in 20224 due to his recent connections with Chelsea, but it's likely this would all be forgiven should he return and stamp his authority on the team as he did the first time around. Ange Postecoglou is doing a solid job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but should a poor start to the 2024/25 season transpire, it's almost certain Pochettino's name will be in the mix for potential replacements.

6 Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri was sacked just days before Pochettino left Chelsea

Juventus secured a return to the Champions League under Massimiliano Allegri with a fourth-place finish in Serie A. However, things turned sour at the end of the campaign as Allegri was dismissed for his conduct in the Coppa Italiana final, in which he was sent off.

The Old Lady are expected to move for Bologna's revolutionary coach Thiago Motta, but now that Pochettino is back on the market, he could change their minds. He would instantly be one of the best coaches in the league and his experience in European football with Tottenham and PSG could help his case ahead of a young manager like Motta.

7 AC Milan

The Rossoneri are on the hunt for a new boss

Another giant of Italian football is on the hunt for a new boss. AC Milan parted ways with Stefano Pioli shortly before the end of the 2023/24 season and have begun their search for the next man in the San Siro dugout.

The seven-time European champions are looking to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in continental competition and will be hoping to wrestle the league title back from fierce rivals Inter Milan. The famous club have plenty of talented players such as Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leao, who Pochettino would relish the chance to coach.