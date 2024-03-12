Highlights Sami Zayn may miss WrestleMania 40 with no clear path, a huge shame for the beloved star.

All is not lost, though, as there are still several ways he could be added to the card.

Whether it's feuding with a friend or teaming with a foe, there's plenty WWE could do with Zayn.

Sami Zayn was one of WWE’s most important wrestlers throughout 2023, but the 39-year-old now finds himself without a clear path to WrestleMania. Last year, he main evented the first night of The Showcase of the Immortals, embracing Kevin Owens to close the show having finally toppled The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in one of the most captivating endings to a ‘Mania there’s ever been.

Zayn is a wildly charismatic superstar who is still very popular with WWE fans, so it would be a huge shame should he miss out on WrestleMania 40. It seems as if the company is telling a story of Sami having to fight to get on the card, so let’s take a look at what paths they could have the beloved star take.

Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

He Could Be Added to Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

It seems to many as if the most obvious way in which Sami Zayn could play a role at WrestleMania is by joining the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. These days, Monday Night Raw is flooded with top-quality stars, and Zayn has been in the mix for the flagship show’s top prize since its inception last spring. The Canadian surely deserves a run with a world title after the good work he’s put in since his work with The Bloodline.

Of course, it’s harder to add him to the scheduled match now that Drew McIntyre earned his shot at Rollins during the Elimination Chamber (which Zayn wasn’t in), but that leaves room for an underdog story. If the WWE Universe can get behind him in the same way that they did heading into ‘Mania in 2023, it could make for a captivating story. Perhaps Sami even needs to defeat McIntyre in the build-up to getting into the title match, something he has never been able to do in a one-on-one match.

Going for the United States Championship

He Could Face Logan Paul

On Raw, Zayn continues to state that he is a contender who will be a champion, but he has yet to set his sights on any gold in particular. So, maybe WWE could look to the title scene that his best friend and former tag partner Kevin Owens is currently embroiled in. At present, The Prizefighter is currently chasing Logan Paul and the United States Championship having been denied via nefarious means at the Royal Rumble, so the addition of Zayn to the mix could certainly be interesting.

Sami could be positioned as an ally to KO, coming in to help his friend counteract the underhanded tactics used by The Maverick to retain his title. Alternatively, tension could develop between the duo who won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships just under one year ago, as their friendship could be tested when they both go for the same goal in a similar way to the dynamic between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus heading into WrestleMania 39. With recent incidents seemingly hinting at a match between Paul and Randy Orton, though, this might not be the most realistic option.

Trying to Defeat GUNTHER

He Could Win the Gauntlet Match on Raw

One thing that Sami proved when he opposed Roman Reigns and The Usos last year was that he still had the plucky underdog fire that made many fans fall in love with him in NXT. At his best, Zayn is the perfect babyface hero who could provide the ultimate underdog story against GUNTHER and Imperium as his record-breaking title reign rolls on past 630 days.

At this point, The Ring General has taken down the large majority of Raw’s roster and there aren’t many left for him to face. With Adam Pearce recently announcing a gauntlet match to decide who gets to challenge the Intercontinental Champion at 'Mania, Sami was included in the list of participants. This could be the perfect match for Zayn.

A One-on-One Match With Kevin Owens

The Two Have One of the Most Storied Rivalries in WWE

Earlier, we talked about Sami Zayn being added to the mix for the United States Championship while Kevin Owens chases down Logan Paul. Then, we discussed how the two could either join forces against The Maverick or butt heads found after the same prize, but what if that turn happened faster.

A fundamental aspect of Owens’ character is that he is The Prizefighter: there isn’t a title that he doesn’t want. As such, he may instantly reject Zayn’s attempt to come after Paul and look to take out his former tag partner before he gets a crack at Logan. It may feel rushed to have Kevin and Sami oppose each other just a year after their emotional title win, but there’s no denying that they’re at their best when they’re bitter enemies, so it could make for a legendary clash should they mix it up for one more time at the 40th WrestleMania.

A One-on-One Match with Randy Orton

Two of WWE's Biggest Stars Clashing Could Be Fun

As mentioned, WWE is littered with top stars in the modern day, and there are only a limited number of spots on the WrestleMania card. So, why not pair up two of the best to create a new story? The pair have only shared the ring for a one-on-one match on three separate occasions, and, each time, Randy Orton has come out on top.

Plus, the fact that Randy defeated Sami just a few weeks ago on SmackDown in order to qualify for the World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber, creates an interesting wrinkle. The Canadian star could feel the need to exercise the demon of losing to The Viper before he moves on to other things, and it’s a way to get two of the most beloved characters onto the WrestleMania card through a short-term feud.

Finding a Partner and Going for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Challenging the Judgement Day

While it may not initially seem like a good idea to have Sami be seen in the exact same role as he was this time last year, if there has been one thorn in his side over the last 12 months, it’s been The Judgment Day. He has opposed the group for the majority of 2023 and even lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to them in September, so it would certainly make sense to have him come full circle.

As for his partner, wouldn’t it be poetic to see Jey Uso line up alongside Sami to claim the gold? The pair have shared an amicable relationship since the Samoan moved from SmackDown to Raw, and it would create an impactful moment for the Canadian to reach the tag team summit with one of the men whom he had to defeat to win the titles last spring.

Holding an Open Challenge

This Could Lead to a Surprise Bout

It’s a cliché, but what better way to fill up a roster member’s WrestleMania status than by having them host an open challenge? Zayn is desperate to make the card, and this creates intrigue as to what he will do on the show, plus the thing about a mystery opponent is that it can accommodate any possibility as to who may come down to the ramp to join him in the ring.

Whether it be a new addition to the company, an NXT call-up or a returning injured star, it’s possible for virtually anyone to be matched up with Sami in Philadelphia. Plus, whoever it is, pairing them up with Zayn is a surefire way to add a high-quality match to the 40th annual WrestleMania. It’s not ideal, as this scenario doesn’t feature the Canadian going for gold, but it can certainly be a fun addition to the Show of Shows should WWE choose to go down that path.