Highlights With limited time in his busy schedule for WWE appearances, Cena likely only has a few matches left in the company.

He could bow out by taking on an old rival, such as Randy Orton or Kevin Owens.

Alternatively, the 16-time world champion could face a young up-and-coming superstar.

John Cena is a WWE legend, with some even calling him the greatest of all time. Across his career, Cena is a 16-time world champion, five-time United States Champion and has had four reigns as a tag team champion with four different partners. Given that he’s also held the Money in the Bank briefcase and won the Royal Rumble, there really isn’t much Cena hasn’t done.

But, he has spent less and less time with WWE in recent years, only coming back for his most recent run during the Hollywood strikes of 2023. Plus, Cena recently spoke on the Kelly Clarkson Show where he called the age of 50 his ‘absolute line in the land’ when it comes to stepping away from the ring, so it looks as if we’ve got around three years left of the iconic superstar before the definitive conclusion of his career, although that ending could also come much sooner.

So, what’s still left on the table for the 16-time world champion? Who could be given the honour of being his last match? Whether it’s an up-and-coming superstar or a rival of his past, let GIVEMESPORT take you through seven potential stars who could retire him.

1 Gunther

'The Ring General' could retire Cena

In recent memory, nobody has risen up the ranks in WWE quite like GUNTHER. Many fans knew him from his time in both NXT and NXT UK, but some were skeptical over how he’d fare on the main roster. Admittedly, the rise of Triple H to power in the promotion helped the Austrian in a creative sense, but, with over 640 days as Intercontinental Champion, he is now on the way to becoming WWE’s next top attraction and what better way to cement him as a leading villain than by having him send the previous generation’s hero packing.

Plus, we noted in the introduction that there wasn’t much that Cena hasn’t done in WWE, but he’s never won the Intercontinental Championship. Imagine a feud centering around the 46-year-old’s utter desperation to tick off the last remaining accolade he is yet to achieve. Since 2022, GUNTHER has created a level of prestige around the Intercontinental Championship that few before him could, and denying Cena his final goal could be perfect to take him to the next level.

2 Randy Orton

Classic rivalry renewed

If WWE go down the road of having a former foe retire Cena, the Boston native perhaps had no greater rival than Randy Orton. From making their collective debuts in 2002, the pair defined a generation of wrestling and became childhood icons for those who grew up glued to their television screens in the late-2000s and early 2010s. Their seemingly endless rivalry spanned two decades and included multiple world titles being won and lost.

They are two of the all-time greats for WWE, but both Cena and Orton are at the tail end of their respective careers, so perhaps one last epic showdown against each other could be a final outing for the two of them. It’d be a bittersweet occasion, but John and Randy lacing up their boots and going at it one last time before embracing and riding off into the sunset would be a symbolic moment that would live on for years to come.

3 Kevin Owens

'The Prizefighter' has history with Cena

Time stood still when Kevin Owens dared to disrupt John Cena’s US Title Open Challenge in 2015. After winning the championship at WrestleMania 31, the babyface locker room leader would offer title opportunities to anyone brave enough to stand face-to-face with the leader of the ‘Cenation’. However, when Owens stepped onto the scene, he defied Cena’s challenge and acted as if the whole ordeal was beneath him. This gave the Canadian star the perfect start on the main roster, and he soon became a main event attraction for the company.

Since then, Kevin has proved his worth as a face and a heel. No matter what avenue they choose to explore, WWE couldn’t go far wrong should they match him up with Cena again - this time with John’s career on the line. It would be emotionally gripping and would symbolise the evolution of Owens as a performer in WWE.

4 Logan Paul

Cena tangling with the social media star would be a huge occasion

Divisive at the best of times, Logan Paul would create even more headlines if he were to be the man to retire Cena? Coming into the company at WrestleMania 37 and having his first match a year later, 'The Maverick' has shocked many with his performances in the ring and certainly doesn’t look out of place on the WWE roster. He’s only getting better, too.

Whether it’s due to his controversial past or his villainous side in WWE, fans already love to hate Logan Paul, so having the social media sensation threaten the career of Cena and then send him packing for good would only amplify the disdain that the majority of viewers already have for Paul. It could even set the Prime co-owner on the path towards world championship gold, particularly if he remains as committed to sports entertainment as he has been since winning the United States Title this past November.

Related Ranking every WWE WrestleMania main event since 2000 The Undertaker, John Cena and Roman Reigns all feature as we ranked every match to close Mania in the 21st century

5 Cody Rhodes

Could Cody finish Cena's WWE story for good?

For years, WWE looked for the next top babyface star to follow on from Cena. It took far too long for the promotion to admit defeat in their quest to have Roman Reigns carry the mantle of being their next top fan favourite into the future, and it forever seemed as if the fans would instantly reject anyone that the company were trying to push as the next John Cena. Yet, they’ve found exactly what they’re looking for in Cody Rhodes.

Coming in from AEW, where he was relentlessly booed for trying to be an all-conquering hero, Cody was welcomed back to WWE with open arms in 2022. He is now the top babyface in the biggest wrestling company in the world, much like Cena was before him, and so John selecting Cody for his last match as a sign of respect and the ultimate passing of the torch would feel truly fitting for the direction WWE are looking to go over the next decade with Rhodes cemented at the helm.

6 Roman Reigns

Cena to face off with 'The Tribal Chief' one more time?

Nowadays, Roman Reigns is an era-defining superstar, but that wasn’t always the case. Before his current heel persona, the company tried everything they could to get the fans to take to Reigns as a babyface star but it just didn’t work. They even paired him up with some of WWE’s best to try and get him over, including the infamous feud between Reigns and John Cena in 2017.

Here, while Roman beat the 16-time world champion in a largely forgettable match, most people remember the promos leading up to their clash which featured Cena breaking the fourth wall and destroying Roman on the microphone, acknowledging that he was a company-driven John Cena bootleg. So, with Reigns’ star-power now being utterly inarguable, it would be poetic for Cena to find himself in the crosshairs of Roman yet again, this time with The Tribal Chief looking to take out John once and for all to put his ‘Big Dog’ shortcomings behind him and move forward as one of the greats.

7 Bron Breakker

Cena could bow out against one of WWE's brightest young talents

With a wealth of potential and seemingly a lock to be one of WWE’s future stars, lists like these usually find a place for Bron Breakker. When most weren’t happy with the rebranding of NXT in 2021, the second generation performer was someone who many could look to as a shining light to come out of NXT 2.0. He immediately showed signs of being a future superstar and was the development brand’s top champion by January of 2022. Now as a regular performer on SmackDown, the sky truly is the limit for the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner

Of course, when thinking of potential candidates to retire Cena, those already established on the main roster may be first to come to mind, but what if they wanted to instantly make a new star? Whether they continue his heel persona or return him to his babyface ways, Breakker could overpower Cena and show those who weren’t tuned in every Tuesday night for NXT that he is the real deal by retiring one of the biggest names WWE have had in decades.