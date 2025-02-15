Ruben Amorim has been handed a massive headache ahead of Manchester United's trip to Tottenham Hotspur as he'll be without Kobbie Mainoo, while Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer are 'major doubts', according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

Mainoo is set for weeks on the sidelines due to an injury sustained in training, which is a massive blow for the Red Devils amid the English midfielder's versatility being used by Amorim. He was recently linked with Chelsea and the club were reportedly willing to listen to offers of around £70 million.

Ugarte and Collyer also sustained knocks at the club's Carrington training ground while gearing up for the Spurs clash. It means Amorim will need to make several changes to the side that beat Leicester City 2-1 to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Whitwell explained the situation and what it could mean for one of the club's most exciting youth talents, Jack Moorhouse, who has travelled with the senior squad to North London:

"Amorim has midfield dilemma for Spurs game. Mainoo out injured, Ugarte + Collyer major doubts after problems in training at Carrington. Jack Moorhouse, 19, set to travel to London. Would be first place in #MUFC squad if selected."

More to follow...