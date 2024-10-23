Liverpool have reportedly received a huge boost in their quest to sign a new centre-back under Arne Slot - with reports suggesting that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has told friends that a move to Anfield is of 'particular interest' to him whilst also revealing that the star thinks he can 'do better' than Newcastle United.

Guehi's stock has risen massively in his time at Selhurst Park, becoming club captain and arguably the club's most consistent player which has led to various England call-ups in recent years. That hasn't gone without notice from other clubs, with Liverpool among those linked in recent seasons - and that could become a reality in the coming transfer windows, with the defender reportedly detailing his desire to move to Merseyside.

Guehi 'Wants' Liverpool Move, Newcastle Snubbed

The defender has the top eyes of the Premier League watching him

The report from Football Insider suggests that Guehi is 'keen' to join a top club like Liverpool when he departs Selhurst Park, and the 24-year-old believes he can 'do better' than Newcastle, who looked to sort a deal for him in the summer but failed to land their man after a series of rejected bids saw them baulk at a £70m fee.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

It is believed that the centre-back could have pushed hard to persuade Palace to accept Newcastle's bid if he had really wanted to join the Magpies, and although they still have the defender on their radar for a reduced fee in January, Football Insider sources have stated that Guehi has held out for a move to a top-four club, letting his friends know that Liverpool are of particular interest.

Guehi, who has been called 'outstanding' in the past, has been linked as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, and he could also come in to feature alongside the Dutchman should he make the move before Van Dijk departs the club - leaving Newcastle scrambling to find a new marquee signing.

Van Dijk is in contract talks with Liverpool, but at the age of 33, it is yet to be seen how long of a deal the Reds will offer him as they look to ensure their future as a top club at Premier League level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has made 18 appearances for England at international level.

Guehi's contract is set to run out in 2026, but with Liverpool at the top of the league and Palace occupying the bottom three, it would be a welcome change for the England international who forced his way into first-team reckoning under Gareth Southgate at EURO 2024.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-10-24.