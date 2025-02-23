Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after suffering a dismal season in front of goal for the Red Devils - but despite reports touting him for a move to Leeds United, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Dane won't be on his way to West Yorkshire for a number of factors.

Leeds are flying at the top of the Championship this season, four points clear of Burnley with a game in hand in the automatic promotion - and whilst fans will be wary that there is still a quarter of the season to go, plans have been put in place to land a new striker ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

Jacobs: Leeds Move For Hojlund 'Not True'

The striker won't be making his way across the Pennines

Hojlund is one name that they have been linked with this week. The young Danish star cost United £72million from Serie A side Atalanta at the start of last season, but despite a promising debut campaign, this season has not been kind to the talisman. He's only had seven goals to his name all season, with just two of those coming in the Premier League - and although he's had a five-goal haul in the Europa League, a lack of firepower up front means that the Red Devils have massively struggled for goals in the top-flight.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 9th Goals 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 10th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =11th Match rating 6.22 22nd

That saw him linked with a move to Leeds, who currently have Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in their ranks as their star strikers under Daniel Farke. However, Jacobs has poured water on any deal, exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the finances involved, Hojlund's desire to stay at Old Trafford and United's reluctance to sell have formed a myriad of reasons as to why the deal won't happen in the summer. He said:

"It's not true to my understanding, despite some rumours, that Rasmus Hojlund is on Leeds' shortlist. "Naturally, it would be a huge fee and a huge wage, the player still wants to stay at Manchester United, and Manchester United have no real ability selling this summer to make anything other than a book loss. "So it's been very much dismissed, any links between Hojlund and Leeds."

United's 2-2 draw at Everton failed to see them rise in the Premier League table, and a shock win for West Ham United at Arsenal later that day means that the Red Devils are clinging on to 15th place via goal difference. With Hojlund's lack of output in the final third being a reason for that, he could move on in the future - but for now, he's set to stay in the north-west.

Leeds Struggled For Goals in the Premier League Last Time Out

Daniel Farke will need to change that if they go up

Leeds will need a new talisman in the summer if they go up. Patrick Bamford scored 17 league goals in their return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa back in 2020/21, and the Whites signed Rodrigo and Raphinha that summer to help matters in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in 22 caps for Denmark.

The duo combined again the next season to keep Leeds up on the final day of the season, but although Rodrigo bagged 13 the following campaign, a lack of help from other players saw them relegated - and Farke will need to address that should they earn promotion.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-02-25.

