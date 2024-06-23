Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is facing an uncertain future despite Juventus being keen to strike an agreement for his signature.

Borussia Dortmund have been unable to tempt the Red Devils into agreeing to another loan deal after a successful spell during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Juventus are concerned that they will be unable to meet Sancho's wage demands as well as fork out a fee which meets Manchester United's demands.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho’s possibilities around a move to Juventus are complicated, despite genuine admiration from the Italian giants.

The decision to keep Erik ten Hag in charge at Old Trafford for next season has plunged the England international's chances of returning to the fold into further doubt, with Red Devils sources giving his chances of a second-chance very little probability.

It is understood that Sancho would not be overly keen to play under the former Ajax head coach anyway, given the manner in which he was sent away from the first-team and forced to train on his own last season before completing a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

It is a dilemma for Manchester United, who paid £73million for him to move from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021.

Dortmund Unsuccessful in Attempts to Keep Sancho

Champions League finalists wanted to strike fresh loan deal

Dortmund brought Sancho back to life last term as they took him on a temporary deal and helped him return to form. The winger played a key role in helping the club to the Champions League final, where they were beaten by Real Madrid at Wembley.

Sancho would love to stay at Signal Iduna Park for a longer period, and the German club had been hoping to convince Manchester United to come to another loan agreement for next season.

Jadon Sancho's record at Borussia Dortmund compared to his time at Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Appearances 158 82 Goals 53 12 Assists 67 6 Yellow cards 7 0 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 18/06/2024

Sancho’s contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2026 and Dortmund officials hoped the Red Devils could see the benefit of getting him into top form again over the next year so that his value would rise closer to the number they paid for him three years ago, but his current employers seem willing to sell him for £40million this summer instead, and are open to offers.

Quite whether the market exists for Sancho to make such a move remains to be seen though, as Juventus also have difficulty in making a permanent deal possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho was only handed 76 minutes of Premier League action during the 2023/24 campaign

Juventus Have Reservations Over Summer Deal

Serie A giants must sanction exits and have concerns about wage demands

Sources in Turin have informed GMS that Juve have had an eye on Sancho since the turn of the year, but there have been reservations about how it could all open up.

There seems to be serious concern over being able to afford his wages, as well as the fee. Additionally, they cannot even make a fast decision on this because the Serie A heavyweights need to work out what is happening with their own key players, such as Federico Chiesa, before being able to head to the negotiating table.

The Italy international is set for talks over his future after Euro 2024 and could leave the club. But until they have complete understanding of what is happening with that, as well as other players including Matias Soule, there is no true scope to actively pursue a deal for Sancho.

If Manchester United are open to a loan offer, this situation could perhaps open up more easily, but indications around this suggest there are big hurdles to get over if Juventus can become a feasible option for Sancho this summer.

