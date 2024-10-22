West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez has been criticised for his performance in their 4-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon - with the Argentine coming under strong words from Don Hutchison for 'not being able to move' as Tottenham ran them ragged in the second half.

Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the first half before Dejan Kulusevski pegged them back, and although they threatened for a short spell, three second-half goals in just seven minutes saw the Hammers completely crumble in north London before Kudus lost his head with a sending off to leave West Ham in 15th place in the Premier League.

Rodriguez 'Unable to Move' in West Ham Loss vs Tottenham

Guido Rodriguez has not had a great start to Premier League life

However, it wasn't just the Ghanaian who has been lambasted for his outing - with Rodriguez taking flak from Hutchison for his inability to move in the centre of the park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guido Rodriguez has made 30 caps for Argentina, scoring once.

The former Everton midfielder said on ESPN FC:

"I actually thought that West Ham - for 45 minutes - played really well. [Mohammed] Kudus looked sharp, Jarrod Bowen looked sharp when they played counter attacking football. West Ham, I thought they looked really good. "And then all of a sudden, Spurs turned it on in the second half and committed so many bodies forward, and they've got so many good players that West Ham couldn't cope. "Their midfield was awful today, West Ham. I mean, there's no legs in that midfield. Guido Rodriguez can't really move, Tomas Soucek is a box-to-box player but he's not leggy in terms of getting round the pitch and stopping things. And [Lucas] Paqueta has one of those days where he's good on the ball, but doesn't want to track back."

Rodriguez - who is rumoured to be on £75,000-per-week - was taken off early by Julen Lopetegui in West Ham's defeat to Chelsea a month ago, coming off the field in the first half with the Irons trailing 2-0 to the Blues.

Guido Rodriguez's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 603 5th Clearances Per Game 1.8 6th Tackles Per Game 2.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.48 9th

And although the game finished in a 3-0 loss, it posed questions over Rodriguez's ability to hack the Premier League. Hutchinson's comments will only further those doubts, and the Irons have now suffered three separate games in which they have lost by three goals or more so far this season against strong opponents in Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool.

There are doubts beginning to creep in over Lopetegui's capabilities as manager with the club having got rid of David Moyes in the summer and that could play a further part this season.