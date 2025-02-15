West Ham United are prepared to offload midfield flop Guido Rodriguez just six months after arriving at the London Stadium, according to TBR Football. The 30-year-old could still leave the club before the end of this month despite the January transfer window closing.

The experienced Argentine midfielder joined the Hammers last August as a free agent, which was viewed as a significant coup due to previous interest from Barcelona. He earned a fine reputation in Spain for his reliable performances at the heart of Real Betis' midfield and was even a member of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

Rodriguez has failed to live up to expectations, with the East London outfit losing prominence as the season has progressed and struggling to win over new manager Graham Potter. Potter's predecessor Julen Lopetegui is thought to have pushed for the veteran midfielder despite technical director Tim Steidten opposing his acquisition — the higher-ups at the London Stadium have since dismissed both individuals.

West Ham Ready To Part Ways With Rodriguez

Potter is happy for the Argentine to depart

Rodriguez has received interest from Brazil, where he'd have the opportunity to return to South American football, and the Brazilian transfer window doesn't close until the end of February. Talks have taken place over a potential loan deal, and Corinthians could be a destination for the struggling midfielder, who earns a purported £75,000 per week.

Russia is another possibility for the 30-cap Argentina international, and their window is open until the end of the month. This gives Potter time to assess the situation, but he's said to have given the green light to the Premier League club to offload the player.

Guido Rodriguez Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Matches (starts) 19 (14) Goals 0 Assists 0 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 1.6 Possession won 0.2 Balls recovered per game 2.4 Dribbled past per game 0.8 Clearances per game 1.3 Ground duels won 2.3 (54%) Aerial duels won 0.4 (53%)

Rodriguez has appeared 19 times in the league this season, starting 14 of those games, but has yet to play a full 90 minutes under Potter since the English coach took over in early January. The Hammers boss has been using Scottish midfielder Andrew Irving regularly alongside usual starting midfield duo Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez, the latter returning to match fitness after sitting out a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/02/2025.

