West Ham United could bring an end to Guido Rodriguez's nightmare spell at the London Stadium by offloading him in January, according to Claret and Hugh.

Rodriguez joined the Hammers as a free agent after leaving Real Betis, but he has failed to impress in the Premier League. The 30-year-old, who earns £75,000 per week, has fallen down Julen Lopetegui's pecking order amid a struggle to adapt to the pace of English football.

A West Ham source told Claret and Hugh that Lopetegui now views Rodriguez as a bit-part player:

"He had a small injury for the Bournemouth game, but the manager only sees him as a bit-part player now."

Guido Rodriguez Premier League Statistics 2024-25 Appearances Goals Assists Tackles Per Game Ground Duels Won Aerial Duels Won 15 0 0 1.7 2.2 (51%) 0.5 (64%)

Rodriguez returned from injury and came on with a minute to spare in today's 1-1 draw against Brighton at the London Stadium. He will likely be made available for sale in the January transfer window and desires to return to La Liga.

A potential reunion with Betis is possible, and the Spanish outfit is interested in him. He was a fan favourite at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, making 173 appearances and posting nine goals and four assists. The 30-cap Argentina international won the Copa del Rey with his former club in 2022.

West Ham prepared to sell Rodriguez

The Hammers can attend to attacking issues

Barcelona were interested in signing Rodriguez, and he nearly headed to Camp Nou before arriving at West Ham in the summer. This was the reputation the Argentine had earned during his four years in Spain with Betis.

The Hammers have Lewis Orford, 18, knocking on the senior team door, and he's earned comparisons to their former captain Declan Rice. Lopetegui may look to use funds made from a Rodriguez sale to strengthen his squad who have endured a difficult season thus far.

West Ham sit 14th in the Premier League with five wins and seven defeats in 17 games. A new forward signing is a priority as Michail Antonio faces at least 12 months of recovery after a horror car crash. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has failed to reach expectations at the London Stadium.

Related West Ham Eyeing Ambitious Move to Sign 'Magical' £40m Star West Ham United have not been at their best this season though Julen Lopetegui could see another huge signing come through the door

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.