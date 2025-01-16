Manchester United have been deterred in their quest to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to publications in Turkey - with the Galatasaray loanee having reportedly 'turned down' a move to Old Trafford, as the Red Devils aimed to cut his loan spell in Istanbul short with a bid.

Osimhen completed his shock loan move to the Turkish giants in the summer after failing to move to Chelsea on August's Deadline Day, and with 13 goals in 17 appearances for the reigning top-flight champions, it's been an extremely fruitful spell. However, with clubs in more prestigious leagues interested, Osimhen could move on this winter as a £75million release clause has been touted - but one of those he won't move to is United, with reports from Turkey stating that he has rejected the Premier League outfit.

Report: Victor Osimhen Has 'Rejected' Man Utd Move

The Red Devils are looking for a striker but Osimhen likely won't join

Speaking to Galatasaray-based website Heber Sarikirmizi, reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu stated that United had looked at a deal for Osimhen due to their strikers falling short so far this season - but the Nigerian reportedly rejected the Red Devils.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =13th Goals 10 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 6th Shots Per Game 4.3 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 7.64 2nd

He said:

"If Galatasaray finds the money for Victor Osimhen, they will buy him. They are also trying to find the money. I don't think he will go on an interim transfer. Because there was a transfer meeting that I witnessed. Manchester United wanted him, he rejected him."

Osimhen has been a top striker in Europe for a number of years now, scoring double figures in the league for Belgian outfit Charleroi and French outfit Lille over two seasons - and following his move to Napoli in 2020, the Nigerian nabbed 65 Serie A strikes in just 108 games before his surprise loan to Galatasaray, where he already has 10 goals in 13 games in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Red Devils haven't had a regular goalscorer leading their line in the past 18 months, with Rasmus Hojlund still finding his feet in the Premier League, whilst Joshua Zirkzee is more of a creative forward - and the pair only have five Premier League goals between them this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 23 goals in 39 games for Nigeria.

Osimhen would be the 'dream signing' for Ruben Amorim, who utilised Viktor Gyokeres as his frontman with huge amounts of success at Sporting - but with the Nigerian turning them down, they could be forced to go back to the drawing board.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

