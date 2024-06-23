Highlights Paul George's extension requests clash with the Clippers' offers, possibly leading to free agency.

The 76ers are interested in George, and may offer Tobias Harris and a draft pick in a trade package.

A sign-and-trade deal might be in play if George opts in with the Clippers.

Every few offseasons, the free agency market gets determined by the decision of one major star. Once they make a decision, with that either being to opt out of a contract and become a free agent, or to sign with a team altogether, the rest of the dominoes fall.

In the case of this offseason, the major star that is serving as the driving force behind the rest of the free agency market is Paul George. George has been the name to track, and several teams have been eyeing him, whether he becomes a free agent or not.

George is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, in which he would earn $48.8 million. However, he has until June 29 to opt into it, otherwise he will become a free agent.

Seeking an Extension

George is seeking an extension that the Clippers aren’t willing to offer

Reports have suggested that the 34-year-old George is seeking a four-year extension, but the Clippers have only been willing to give him three years. Los Angeles is able to offer him a four-year, $221 million deal, but they gave Kawhi Leonard a three-year, $152.3 million deal and have been unwilling to surpass that for George.

That has led to reports indicating that George will opt out of his contract if he does not get the fourth year, and become a free agent. At that point, any other team would be able to offer him a four-year, $212 million deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers have already been reported as one of the teams interested. But should George opt in and not become a free agent, they have already been putting together a massive trade package for the player dubbed PG-13.

Paul George, Sixer?

The 76ers have reportedly put together a trade package to land George

If Paul George chooses to opt in to his contract and stay with the Clippers, it does not necessarily mean that the Clippers would stay with him. If Los Angeles receives a trade package they feel is adequate, they may choose to pull off a sign-and-trade, where they sign George to the contract they want, and then trade him.

The 76ers have been confirmed as one of the teams interested in acquiring George. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers could offer a package to the Clippers containing Tobias Harris and the number 16 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Clippers have also shown interest in Harris, according to Pompey, and so there could be some mutual interest there. The 31-year-old forward averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season, while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

Ultimately, whether or not the Sixers will pull off this blockbuster deal will depend on George’s imminent decision.