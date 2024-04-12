Highlights NBA analyst Charles Barkley predicts the 76ers can beat the Bucks in a playoff series if they maintain the 7th spot in the East.

Potential showdown between Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo's teams would be an elite first-round matchup.

Doc Rivers' return to Philadelphia for a playoff series against the Bucks adds more intrigue.

With just a few days remaining in the NBA regular season, the postseason picture is still pretty murky. In both conferences, the final stretch of the year will have massive implications on the seeding and play-in tournament scenarios that will ultimately decide the field of 16 for the playoff bracket.

While it's dangerous to look too far ahead, one NBA analyst is ready to call his shot on a first-round upset. On Thursday night's edition of "Inside the NBA," Charles Barkley praised the Philadelphia 76ers and how they've played since the return of superstar Joel Embiid, and picked them to make a run through the postseason.

"[Embiid's] been playing fantastic. The game they won when he came back. I watched them a couple days later when they went down to Miami and they smacked Miami around," Barkley told the rest of the panel. "If the Sixers hold on to the seventh spot, and it’s going to go down to the last game of the season, they will beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs."

While the the Sixers only have two games left in the regular season, there's still a long way to go before a potential playoff series against the Bucks would tip off.

First, Philadelphia will have to hold on to their spot in seventh place in the East, rather than jumping up into sixth. Then they would have to win their opening game of the play-in tournament against the Miami Heat.

At this point, Barkley's co-panelist Shaquille O'Neal took issue, arguing that the Heat, led by "Playoff Jimmy," would best the 76ers in the play-in round.

It was a lively exchange.

A Playoff Series Between the 76ers and Bucks Would Be Quite the Spectacle

Two of the best big men in the league going toe-to-toe is a basketball fan's dream.

If things do happen to fall the way that Barkley predicts, NBA fans would be in for quite a show in the first round, as long as Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has recovered enough from his recent calf injury to take the floor.

Embiid and Antetokounmpo have already had some epic battles against each other, but have yet to face off in the postseason.

Further, the series would mean the return of head coach Doc Rivers to Philadelphia. Rivers coached the 76ers for three years before getting fired after the team lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Rivers began the 2023-24 campaign as a commentator for ESPN, but was pulled out of the broadcast booth and back to the sidelines after the Bucks decided to part ways with head coach Adrian Griffin just halfway through his first season leading the team, despite holding a 30–13 record at the time of his departure.

While there's still a ways to go before it is a reality, few playoff series have more potential for early drama than a showdown between Philly and Milwaukee.