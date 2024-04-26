Highlights Cam Payne stepped up off the bench for the 76ers in Game 3, making pivotal plays at crucial points during the second and third quarters of the win.

Payne's readiness and contributions earned him praise from teammates, particularly Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers must maintain bench production like Payne provided, as they face a crucial Game 4 at home against the Knicks.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Cam Payne defined the concept of being ready when your number is called on Thursday night. During the team's 125-114 Game 3 victory over the New York Knicks, Payne stepped in and injected life into the 76ers on the offensive end in the second quarter.

With the Sixers trailing by two at the start of the frame, Payne's number was called to start the second quarter. Within the first two minutes, he knocked down back-to-back three-pointers and dished out an assist on another.

In 28 seconds, Payne helped turn a four-point Philadelphia deficit into a two-point lead. He then checked back in during the third quarter with the 76ers up by five points and immediately dished out an assist and tacked on a jumper to extend the lead to 11 just before the start of the fourth quarter.

Rightfully, Payne's strong night off the bench in a pivotal stretch of the first-round NBA Playoff matchup drew rave reviews from his teammates, specifically Tyrese Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey Heaps Praise on Cam Payne

Sixers guard says Payne makes players "want to compete"

As Maxey told reporters after the game, the point that Payne preaches to teammates about the need to "stay ready" was on display Thursday night. Maxey had plenty to say about his backcourt mate, even praising the energy he brings when he's not on the floor.

"It's big-time man…He’s just – He’s so positive. Everybody says I’m positive but like he’s extremely positive. He’s just jumping around and having a great time. He makes you want to go out there and really compete with your brothers," Maxey said. "And he’s always vocal on the bench. He’s always telling me— and not just myself but everybody, ‘Stay aggressive. Stay ready. Go out there and be who you are.’ So we appreciate him for being who he was tonight."

Payne logged the second-most minutes off the bench for the Sixers in Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff matchup with 16 and finished the night with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting while knocking down 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc. He also dished out three assists, had two blocks, and added one rebound.

Payne's 16 minutes came after Game 1, in which he played just three minutes in the 111-104 loss and didn't see the floor during Game 2. His strong showing in the win led to head coach Nick Nurse opting to roll him out over Buddy Hield, who logged just four minutes in the game and shot 0-of-2 from the field.

Sixers Face Pivotal Game 4 vs. Knicks

Game 3 was essentially a must-win for Philly, but Game 4 brings the same vibe

As important as Game 3 was for the Sixers to win after two disheartening and controversial losses on the road, Game 4 on Sunday will be just as vital. Philadelphia still trails in the series 2-1 and if the Knicks manage to steal Game 4 on the road and head back to Madison Square Garden up 3-1, it will be a daunting deficit for Joel Embiid and company to attempt to overcome.

The Sixers were led by Embiid's 50-point night, which came on 13-of-19 shooting from the field. While Embiid may not need to score 50 for the Sixers to win, the bench production provided by Payne was pivotal in this game and should be a focal point for Philly on Sunday.