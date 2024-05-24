Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers could make a play for upcoming free agent Klay Thompson on a one-plus-one deal, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Thompson's elite shooting and championship experience could remedy a Sixers team that has had several flame-outs in the playoffs.

Philadelphia has a tremendous amount of cap space to add Thompson and would still have flexibility to make other upgrades.

The Philadelphia 76ers understand that if they don't add a difference-maker to their roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, their title chances won't get better in an improving Eastern Conference.

That's why they reportedly have their eyes fixated on Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. The four-time champion is coming off the final year of his expiring deal and will hit free agency this summer.

Thompson will turn 35 years old next year but is still one of the better three-and-D players in the league. Hence, the 76ers are considering offering him a one-plus-one deal similar to the one Bruce Brown received from the Indiana Pacers, as Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported.

Klay Thompson Might Be the Best Answer for the Philadelphia 76ers

Thompson is a clutch performer and three-and-D weapon

Thompson had his lowest-scoring season since 2012-13, as he posted 17.9 points per game on 43.2 percent shooting from the field. He still proved to be one of the best three-point shooters in the Association with his 38.7 percent connect rate from downtown.

This marked only the second time that the California native shot below 40 percent from deep in his career, so there's much reason to believe he can cross over that threshold again. Thompson also led the league in free throw percentage, drilling 92.7 percent of his opportunities at the charity stripe.

As for the Sixers, they have an open slot for Thompson in their starting lineup and on their payroll. Philadelphia slid 2024 All-Star Tyrese Maxey back to point guard this season after James Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at the start of the year, and he split ball-handling duties with DeAnthony Melton and mid-season acquisition Kyle Lowry.

Thompson would help a Sixers team that finished with the fifth-fewest threes made per game (12.1 3PM) and No. 18 in pace (98.17). As for their books, the 76ers shockingly only have Joel Embiid and Paul Reed under contract past 2024-25. With roughly $61 million in cap space, they'll have $80 million at their disposal to make several upgrades to their roster.

Thompson earned $43.2 million in 2023-24 and won't garner anywhere near that on his next deal, whether with Golden State or another franchise. Philadelphia can potentially offer him a one-plus-one deal that pays him just under $30 million annually if they want to set the bar for other teams to match.

Despite missing the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors have a roster that is still expected to contend for seasons to come. Thus, the franchise will likely match the most lucrative offers that come Thompson's way. Should the Sixers win him over, they'll inherit an All-Defensive caliber performer who could remedy their chronicled playoff struggles with his nuclear offensive arsenal.