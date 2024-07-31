Highlights Ben Simmons' popularity has plummeted due to injuries and poor performances in recent seasons.

Former teammate Georges Niang shared his feelings about Simmons, saying the Australian "pissed me off".

Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and struggled to maintain his status as a two-way star.

Few NBA players have tanked their popularity in recent years quite like Ben Simmons has.

Selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers , Simmons had the basketball world at his fingertips after a one-and-done season at Louisiana State University.

The Melbourne, Australian native missed his first NBA season with a foot injury, but impressed as a rookie in the 2017-18 campaign, playing 81 games and taking home the Rookie of the Year award.

Ben Simmons - First 4 NBA Seasons (2017-2021) Category 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 GP 81 79 57 58 PTS 15.8 16.9 16.4 14.3 REB 8.1 8.8 7.8 7.2 AST 8.2 7.7 8.0 6.9 STL 1.7 1.4 2.1 1.6 FG% 54.5 56.3 58.0 55.7

Despite the impressive numbers in the early years of his career, Simmons' health concerns began to creep back in, as he only appeared in 115 regular season games between 2019 and 2021.

Frustrations with Simmons in Philadelphia peaked following the Sixers' disappointing exit to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The 6-foot-10 guard averaged only 6.3 points over the last three games of the seven-game series, attempting only 14 field goals in that span as Philly crumbled.

Simmons would then sit out the entire 2021-22 campaign with a mysterious back injury, drawing the ire of fans and teammates alike.

Former 76ers guard Georges Niang , a teammate of Simmons' during the 2021-22 season, shared his feelings towards the unpopular star on a recent appearance of the Road Trippin' Show.

It wasn't long before the 76ers and their fanbase soured over Simmons, and he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden blockbuster trade in February 2022.

Things have only gotten worse for Simmons since joining the Nets, appearing in only 57 games in two seasons and looking like a shell of the two-way star he was when he entered the league.

Simmons is coming off another injury-plagued season in which he only played 15 games, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

The Nets are still hopeful that the 28-year-old can stay healthy and be an important piece of their rebuild, but recent history has shown that Simmons may well go down as one of the biggest busts of his generation.