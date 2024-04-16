Highlights The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Play-In Tournament matchup is on April 17 for a chance at 7th seed.

Both teams dealt with key player injuries during the season - with both Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler missing extended time.

Keys to success for the 76ers include Tyrese Maxey's scoring and Embiid's play down low, while the Heat need to force turnovers and make life tough on Philly's star duo.

The 2024 NBA postseason is here. After grinding through an 82-game schedule, four teams in each conference have a chance to clinch the seventh and eighth seeds via the play-in tournament.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will travel to the "City of Brotherly Love" to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in hopes of grabbing the seventh seed. A seven-game first-round series against the New York Knicks awaits the victor. The losing squad will face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks/Chicago Bulls to salvage the eighth seed.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Date April 17, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET Channel ESPN City Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A Battle of Injury-Riddled Squads in the Regular Season

Philadelphia and Miami dealt with stars and key players missing

The Sixers seemed primed for a top-six seed early in the campaign. However, the meniscus injury to Joel Embiid derailed their plans. He only played in 39 games this season, but Philadelphia went 31-8 in those contests. The star big man returned on April 2 to prepare and condition his body for the postseason.

De'Anthony Melton suffered a back injury in January, forcing him to miss more than a month. When he returned to action, he re-aggravated the injury and did not play until the final week of the regular season.

Miami had injury problems of their own. Tyler Herro was sidelined from February 24 to April 5 due to a right foot injury. Jimmy Butler did not reach the 65-game threshold because of various lower body ailments. He and Herro both average 20.8 points per game, and earlier in the season, the Heat had to stay afloat without its two leading scorers.

Heat and 76ers - Games Missed By Key Players Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Jimmy Butler (22) Joel Embiid (43) Tyler Herro (40) Robert Covington (53- out for season) Josh Richardson (39- out for season) De'Anthony Melton (44)

The franchises split the season series at two wins apiece in 2023-2024. Both squads won a game at their respective home arenas and on the road. Embiid and Butler only played in the last matchup on April 4. The 76ers' star put up 29 points, while Miami's top scorer collected 20 points. Barring any unexpected injuries, the NBA world will get the chance to watch both stars compete on a national stage.

76ers Keys to Success

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are the head of Philadelphia's snake

Tyrese Maxey and Embiid form one of the deadliest guard/center duos in the league. They average a combined 60.6 points per game, working well off the pick-and-roll/pop. Maxey enjoyed facing Miami this season, scoring 27.3 points per contest, including three straight 30-point performances.

Even with the fifth-best defensive rating at 111.5, the Heat had trouble slowing down the former University of Kentucky guard. One of Maxey's strongest attributes is his burst off the dribble. The 76ers will rely on his ability to break the paint and collapse Miami's defense, leaving shooters like Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield, and Tobias Harris open to knock down triples. When Maxey attacks, he needs to have a plan ready because Bam Adebayo will be waiting to deny him easy looks.

The Heat only allowed 46.4 points in the paint per game, which ranks third in the association. If Maxey runs into trouble, Philadelphia can rely on Embiid's elite one-on-one post-scoring ability. However, Miami likes to switch its defensive strategy throughout the game.

Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra, will likely throw different looks at the 76ers' star with double teams. Embiid is averaging a career-high 3.8 turnovers per game this season. When doubled, he needs to make smart decisions. If he turns the ball over, it can turn into easy buckets for Miami.

Heat Keys to Success

Forcing turnovers and playing physical are important for Miami

The Heat rank 21st in the NBA with a 113.3 offensive rating. Even though Butler, Herro, and Adebayo are a formidable offensive trio, Miami went through some scoring droughts throughout the campaign. If they force the 76ers into live-ball turnovers with their signature physical defense, they can get easy opportunities in transition instead of relying on their half-court offense.

One of Butler's signature calling cards is his ability to draw contact and get to the charity stripe. He averages almost eight attempts from the line, and the Heat rank tenth in free throws made per game with 18. If Miami can get Maxey and/or Embiid in foul trouble, they minimize a go-to scoring option for Philadelphia.

One important question mark heading into the season surrounding the Heat was if they had enough perimeter weapons when Butler and Herro sat. Miami acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets to address the issue. He averaged 16.4 points per game with his new squad, shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Rozier, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson need to be ready to let it fly once Philadelphia's defense focuses on Butler, Herro, and Adebayo.

Although Jaime Jaquez Jr. slowed down after a scorching hot start, his ability to put the ball on the floor from either wing position will put more pressure on the 76ers defense.

The Heat have been in this position before. Last year, they made it out of the play-in tournament and advanced to the NBA Finals. Miami will try to re-create that magic, but Philadelphia has other plans. They have their sights on getting past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in the Embiid era.