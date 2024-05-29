Highlights Butler is reportedly seeking a max extension from the Miami Heat.

The 76ers are said to be willing to meet his asking price if they acquire him in a potential trade.

This would mark Butler's second stint with the team should a trade come to fruition.

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be aggressive this offseason, as they seek another superstar to pair with MVP center Joel Embiid. One potential target is Miami Heat (and former Sixers) wing Jimmy Butler.

For good measure, a lot would have to fall into place for Miami to move Butler, it seems. Heat team president Pat Riley quickly shut down Butler trade rumors earlier this month:

Butler is under contract for another two seasons, and he is reportedly seeking a two-year, $113 million extension. Is Miami willing to meet that asking price?

If not, the Sixers are willing to give Butler a two-year, maximum extension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

"And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami... The former Sixer wants a two-year maximum extension for $113 million." - Keith Pompey

Butler would be a huge acquisition for the Sixers. He is one of the best playoff performers of his generation. Since 2019, he is third in the NBA in total postseason points (1,816). He has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances during that stretch.

During his brief run with the Sixers in 2019, he was successful playing alongside Embiid, losing to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in Game 7 on the iconic Kawhi Leonard game-winner.

Butler Wants Max Extension, Could Seek Other Opportunities

Butler's future with the Heat will be a major talking point this offseason

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, Butler will seek a max extension, whether it's from the Heat or another team.

Jimmy Butler wants a max extension this offseason, preferably from the Heat. But whether it's from the Heat or another team, he wants a max extension. Or Butler can become a free agent by declining his player option next offseason and look for a max contract then.

The Heat appear to remain in pole position to retain the superstar, but if they do not meet his desires, he could explore other options. As Chiang mentioned, he could opt out in 2025 and hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He could always request a trade and force his way out this season if he grows impatient.

Butler is absolutely worth the max. Across his stints in Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Miami, he has built a track record of team success, single-handedly impacting the team's ability to win. Last season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals, while shooting a career-high 41.4 percent from three.

Still, any hesitation to offer Butler long-term money would not be unfounded. He is 34 years old and coming off an MCL injury. In addition, he has already logged a whopping 31,555 minutes played in his career (regular season + postseason). How long can he sustain this level of play?

Nevertheless, I would not bet against Butler, and if Miami allows him to move on, he should have plenty of suitors.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.