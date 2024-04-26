Highlights Joel Embiid was recently diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a rare condition that affects facial muscles.

Despite the condition, Embiid scored 50 points in Game 3 in under 20 field goal attempts, a record.

The 76ers still trail the Knicks 2-1 in the series, and they seek to even things up in Game 4.

When Joel Embiid is on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers possess a weapon hardly matched by any opponent. The 7-foot superstar put up 50 points in Game 3 of the first round against the New York Knicks, doing so in under 20 field goal attempts – the first player in NBA playoff history to do so.

But he has put up these incredible numbers despite suffering from a rare condition called Bell’s Palsy, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. After the 76ers’ 125-114 win over the Knicks on Thursday night, it was revealed that Embiid was suffering with the condition. He said that playing with the disease has been “annoying” but that he has “got to keep pushing.”

Bell’s Palsy is a rare medical condition where damaged nerves affect one side of the face. It causes unexplained facial muscle weakness or paralysis, beginning suddenly and worsening over time. The disease usually takes a few months to go away but can persist for longer periods of time.

Ongoing Issue for Embiid

Embiid was reportedly suffering from the issue against the Miami Heat

According to Wojnarowski, Embiid began suffering with the condition during the 76ers’ Play-In Game against the Miami Heat. However, he opted to keep it a secret out of fear of distracting him and the team.

Embiid was also seen wearing sunglasses, which caused speculation about whether he had an eye injury. However, it was revealed after the game that it was related to Bell’s Palsy. According to Wojnarowski, the condition is mild.

The disease has clearly not affected Embiid’s ability to score in this series. In his three games against the Knicks so far this series, he has scored 29, 34, and 50 points. He has become the public enemy of the Knicks and their fans this series, as both the team and the fans have voiced their displeasure towards the superstar, albeit in different ways.

Questionable Play

Embiid was the subject of controversy in Game 3 despite the condition

In the first quarter of Game 3, with the Knicks up 18-15, a play ensued where OG Anunoby knocked Embiid to the ground while in the paint. He then passed the ball to Mitchell Robinson, who was under the basket. That is when Embiid grabbed the ankles of Robinson, attempting to pull him down and causing him to land awkwardly.

What followed was an altercation between the two teams, which escalated tensions. The play was reviewed and determined to be a Flagrant one foul, keeping Embiid in the game. He then went on to own the Knicks in the game, putting up 50 points, as mentioned.

Now, the 76ers have officially entered this series as they trail 2-1. They will seek to take Game 4 and tie the series back up at 2-2. Meanwhile, the Knicks will seek to put their foot back on the gas and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.