Highlights The 76ers lost a crucial Game 2 in a similar fashion to their infamous 2019 Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Philadelphia plans to file a grievance over multiple officiating controversies.

Despite being down 0-2, the 76ers remain confident they can come back to win the series.

After losing Game 1 to the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers needed to win Game 2 on Monday to tie the series 1-1 before the series heads to Philadelphia. And at some points, it looked like the 76ers would pull it off. With less than 30 seconds left in the game, Philadelphia had a 101-96 lead over the Knicks.

About 20 seconds later, they trailed by a score of 102-101 after a controversial no-call on 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and a clutch go-ahead three from Donte DiVincenzo. Ultimately, the Knicks won the game 104-101 and now hold a 2-0 lead over the 76ers.

Afterward, Joel Embiid said the Game 2 loss was "worse than" the team's infamous Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In 2019, the 76ers lost to the Raptors in seven games as Kawhi Leonard sent Embiid's squad home on a last-second shot to win the game and series by a score of 92-90. Toronto went on to win the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors that season.

The 76ers Believe They Were Robbed of a Victory

Due to multiple officiating controversies, Philadelphia plans to file a grievance over the officiating between the first two games of the series

After the loss, head coach Nick Nurse said the referees "ignored" his timeout attempt that should have occurred before Maxey's costly turnover late in the game.

“I called timeout. The referee looked right at me, and ignored me. Went into Tyrese Maxey. I called timeout again, he ignored me again. Then the melee started.”

Additionally, Embiid backed Nurse's comments, saying "everybody on the floor was trying to call a timeout" and calling the incident "f---ing unacceptable."

76ers-Knicks Series Is Not Over Yet

Both sides are well aware playoff series in the NBA postseason never ends after two games

Regardless of whether the 76ers were robbed of a victory or not, the team needs to stay focused and avoid going down 0-3 in the series. Fortunately for the team, Embiid still has full confidence he and his team can come back from the 0-2 deficit and win the series.

"We're gonna win this series. We're gonna win this. We know what we've got to fix. We did a better job today, so we're gonna fix it. We're the better team and we're gonna keep fighting."

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is not fully satisfied with his team's performance so far, saying they "gotta be better."

“I think we’re doing OK,” he said. “We gotta do a lot better. We know going down to Philly, it’s gonna be different. We gotta clean things up. We gotta be better…And we gotta play better defense.”

The 76ers and the Knicks meet again on Thursday, April 25. With the series moving to Philadelphia, the 76ers are currently the betting favorite to win Game 3, according to Fox Sports. With their backs against the wall, it will be interesting to see how Embiid and the 76ers can come back from one of the most devastating playoff losses in recent history.