Game 2 of the first-round series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers was electric as the Knicks pulled away with a clutch 104-101 victory. It went down to the wire with a miraculous sequence fueled by Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo to steal this game away from the Sixers.

Philadelphia had the perfect opportunity to steal home-court advantage but fell short. However, their MVP cornerstone, Joel Embiid, made bold claims while displaying the utmost confidence in his team.

Following the loss, Embiid spoke with the media and provided a bold claim concerning his team and the potential outcome of this series, as SNY Knicks revealed.

"We're gonna win this series. We're gonna win this. We know what we've got to fix. We did a better job today, so we're gonna fix it. We're the better team and we're gonna keep fighting." - Joel Embiid

The Sixers were competitive in the first two games of this series, but there aren't moral victories in the NBA Playoffs. Although Embiid isn't playing at full strength, it isn't an excuse as the Knicks are without All-Star forward Julius Randle. Embiid's claim that the Sixers are the better team is an interesting choice of words after losing the first two games of the series.

There is still plenty of basketball to play, and the Sixers have the opportunity to prove Embiid right. The series will now shift to Philadelphia, where the Sixers will have the advantage of playing in front of their fans for Game 3 on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 PM ET.